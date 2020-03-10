Our Favourite Animal Crossing Villagers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out this month for Nintendo Switch, but we still don't know which villagers will be making an appearance in the game. While several new faces have been confirmed, there's plenty of villagers from past games that we'd love to see return. These are a few of our favourites.

Elvis

Animal Crossing: Wild World was my first Animal Crossing adventure, and it was then that I fell in love with Elvis, the bold, regally-dressed lion. He's gruff, but he's got a heart of gold — plus, he's a great listener, even when he's cranky.

He's also named after singer Elvis Presley, and wears the Royal Shirt, likely a reference to Elvis Presley's status as 'The King of Rock and Roll'.

Marina

Marina is one of the cutest villagers on the island, and she's a total sweetie. She loves the colour pink and is easy to make friends with because she's kindhearted and non-judgemental. More people should be like Marina.

Merengue

Merengue is another sweetheart. She's a big rhino, but resembles a sweet meringue with a cute strawberry nose and whipped cream hair. She wants to be a chef, and has a kitchen-themed home. I made such good friends in Merengue in New Leaf that she gave me her photograph to hang in my house.

Peanut

Peanut is a peppy squirrel, which means she's very excitable and tends to engage readily in conversation. She's very chatty and upbeat, making her one of the most positive Animal Crossing villagers around. Every space is brighter with peanut around.

Hopper

Hopper is a radical dude, and even though he's usually cranky and likes to spread rumours about other villagers, he's fun to be around. His passion is rock and roll, and he believes you should always have a comeback to an insult. What a ledge.

Jeremiah

Jeremiah is a lazy frog villager with a relaxed, carefree demeanour who likes to eat and relax. His name is a rather fantastic pun, too. It's based on the the Three Dog Night song, 'Joy to the World', which contains the lyric, "Jeremiah was a bullfrog." As you can see, Jeremiah is indeed a bullfrog, and a rather charming one at that.

Coco

Coco is a rabbit villager with no face. Or rather, she has holes for her face. It's not clear why exactly Coco is like this, but I love her all the same. She wants to be an astronaut, and loves ancient artefacts. She's also very easy to get along with, and can be easily befriended.

Pietro

Pietro is a smug sheep that resembles a clown. The Animal Crossing wiki posits that his name may come from the Japanese word for clown, or he could be named after Pietro Aretino, a man who laughed himself to death. His room resembles a carnival funhouse, and he has a single tear dripping down his cheek. I love Pietro. He did not make me write this. I am okay.

Who are your favourite Animal Crossing villagers?