How To Use QR Codes In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

animal crossing new horizons qr codes

Fashion is an integral part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and while you might like to settle for the game's existing wardrobe, there are much cooler options available through QR codes.

QR codes can be used in New Horizons to transfer clothing patterns from past games like New Leaf and Happy Home Designer, and there's a whole bunch of fantastic outfits around — here's how it works.

To access QR code functionality in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you'll need to download the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app. (It's available on iOS and Android.)

How to connect Nintendo Switch Online to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

connect animal crossing nintendo switch online
  • Make sure you're connected to the internet.
  • Download the Nintendo Switch Online app.
  • Sign in to your Nintendo account.
  • Open up the Animal Crossing settings on the home screen.
  • Hit 'NookLink settings'.

After that, you should gain access to the Animal Crossing submenu of the Nintendo Switch Online app.

qr codes animal crossing switch

Here, you can access a variety of options, including voice chat and easy typing for online Animal Crossing: New Horizons sessions with friends.

To access QR clothing, just tap the 'Designs' button on the app, then 'Scan a QR code'. The easiest way to find QR codes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is to google 'Animal Crossing QR codes', but you can also find some great options on Pinterest.

QR codes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will contain four QR codes like this:

animal crossing qr codes
animal crossing qr codes

To gain these outfits in-game you'll need to scan all four codes via the mobile app, then open up New Horizons' design app and hit 'download'. This will let you save the design in one of your open slots.

New Horizons can only download one outfit at a time, so you'll need to go back and forth between the app and game if you're looking at downloading multiple outfits at once.

Here are a few of our favourite designs in action:

qr codes animal crossing new horizonsAnimal Crossing: New Horizons featuring Dante from Devil May Cry.
animal crossing qr codes

With QR codes, you'll be the most fashionable villager on the island!

