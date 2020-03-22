Animal Crossing Players Are Cluttering Their Islands With So Many Cages And Crates

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a peaceful game about living on an island and slowly building up a small town, complete with its own museum. But the museum, where you can donate animals and other items, doesn’t open up until you play for a few days. And because Animal Crossing is in realtime, that means most players have nowhere to store all the bugs and fishes they are catching. So they are filling their islands with boxes, cages, and crates.
So many.
I said I wasn’t gonna do this then things got outta hand pic.twitter.com/shVhO4fvpB
— ???? acosmos ???? (@acosmos) March 21, 2020
im ready for him..#AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/pcXXbJ0GeY
— poppy ???????? (@pop_lys) March 20, 2020
Across Twitter, I’ve already seen over a dozen players sharing screenshots of their islands covered in various cages, crates, and terrariums. Many are stacking up this mess of critters near the location of where their museum will be, once it opens.
open the museum stop having it be closed #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/gYWltotubv
— maybe art? who knows. (@itsrainingcatts) March 21, 2020
Other players are just placing them around their islands. One AC fan even posted a screenshot of them flying in to visit their friend’s island, which was covered in cages. Even from the sky, they could be seen.
@itsJannic's from the plane view pic.twitter.com/oTmc8EuySy
— Graham Reid ???? (@GrahamOfLegend) March 21, 2020
Animal Crossing is a game about patience and chilling. But also, it was released during a global pandemic which has forced folks to stay home. Which means people have nothing else to do and are just binge playing Animal Crossing and not chilling. Folks, have some chill.
Temporary critter storage, I've run out of space in my tent! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/E8pAALJkgV
— Dragoon's Spoilers (@DragoonSpoilers) March 21, 2020
No Blathers til tomorrow so I made my own makeshift museum. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/R5jpaN38tV
— Michelle Keep (@jmkeep) March 20, 2020
Poor Blathers is going to be so tired after dealing with all of y’all’s junkyard of animals and bugs.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink