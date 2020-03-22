Poor Pay, Abuse, And Harassment: How The World's Biggest Wizard School Lost Its Magic

I Restarted Animal Crossing: New Horizons For 2 Hours Because Peaches

All The New Anime On Netflix In April

Animal Crossing Players Are Cluttering Their Islands With So Many Cages And Crates

Nintendo (Screenshot: @Pop_lys, Twitter)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a peaceful game about living on an island and slowly building up a small town, complete with its own museum. But the museum, where you can donate animals and other items, doesn’t open up until you play for a few days. And because Animal Crossing is in realtime, that means most players have nowhere to store all the bugs and fishes they are catching. So they are filling their islands with boxes, cages, and crates.

So many.

Across Twitter, I’ve already seen over a dozen players sharing screenshots of their islands covered in various cages, crates, and terrariums. Many are stacking up this mess of critters near the location of where their museum will be, once it opens.

Other players are just placing them around their islands. One AC fan even posted a screenshot of them flying in to visit their friend’s island, which was covered in cages. Even from the sky, they could be seen.

Animal Crossing is a game about patience and chilling. But also, it was released during a global pandemic which has forced folks to stay home. Which means people have nothing else to do and are just binge playing Animal Crossing and not chilling. Folks, have some chill.

Poor Blathers is going to be so tired after dealing with all of y’all’s junkyard of animals and bugs.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests editors-picks feature the-bests

The 12 Best Games On PC

Illustration by Sam Woolley PC gamers have got a pretty great thing going. Interesting, experimental indie games? Yup. Complex strategy simulations? Totally. The shiniest, prettiest versions of big-budget console games? They get a lot of those, too.
au feature pcs

If You're Going To Buy A PC, Do It Now

Along with the massive implications for health and safety, the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has come down on the global manufacturing and supply chain like a comet. We've already seen some of the implications with hardware and even physical releases, with resellers swooping up copies of Ring Fit Adventure, delays to Switch deliveries and supply shocks to DRAM and NAND memory, making consoles like the PS5 more expensive to produce. For you, the consumer, the message is pretty straightforward. Unless you were absolutely waiting on a next-generation part, like the next series of AMD or Nvidia GPUs, anyone considering buying a PC should seriously think about doing so sooner, rather than later.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles