Animal Crossing Pole-vaulter Sets Record

Today on Highlight Reel we have Doom Eternal ripping and tearing, Call of Duty: Warzone plays, VR hacks in Half Life: Alyx, Animal Crossing moments, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favourite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
-
The Division 2 - We could really use a hand here - Ясень Пень
-
Monster Hunter: World - Howdy - Lupinus Kunti
-
Assassin’s Creed Origins - welcome to the desert - 新时代青年
-
Nioh 2 - Cartoon glitch - 司天豪
-
Rainbow Six Siege - have you ever seen two people ace at the same time - Bryanikan
-
Shadow of the Colossus - _20200323092915 - Luiz Felipe
-
Red Dead Online - Yeeted to heaven - SpooktasticNeil
-
Doom Eternal - He just Yeeted himeslf up never to be seen again - Yoshim7
-
Doom Eternal - Knocked the textures out - HamHamLunchbox
-
Apex Legends - Adrian Bell
-
COD Warzone - Excuse me what the F**k - YouTube_oRemyy
-
COD Warzone - Warzone with Friends #2 - Either I’m incredibly smart or everyone else is a fucking idiot in my life - ProTomahawks
-
COD Warzone - TheRealBoswell_
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - NYOOM - zekechill
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Somehow, I managed to be bad at this game - cooljak96
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizions - Tent Fish? - ucdelerium
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - I know this probably isn’t optimal, but as a first-time Crosser I’m proud of my tarantula solution. - @PackBenPack
-
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - THE I-FRAMES!!!!!! GET OUTPLAYED - fontiago
-
Half-Life: Alyx - Alyx has a problem - PhoenixPalmer
-
Half-Life: Alyx - Legend of Zelda (not song of storms) - Lilleafei
-
Half-Life: Alyx - 10/10 would stretch rat again - GmoLargey
-
Half-Life: Alyx - Combine Fabricator Definitive Edition - delcodude1
-
Half-Life: Alyx - averagejoesfm
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at [email protected] Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink