Anime Trope For Glasses Made Real

Image: 日本のアニメ―ション作品,Photo: ekōD Works
When glasses-wearing characters in anime are shown from their profiles, the sides of their frames are often, but not always, removed to show their eyes. It’s a stylistic and artistic convention. Now, it’s being brought to real life.
Japanese design firm EkōD Works created these glasses. The studio is known for its tongue-in-cheek designs, and these glasses are no exception.
Here are examples of the trope:
Photo: 日本のアニメ―ション作品
And here are prototype glasses, which still aren’t quite the finished version.
「アニメやマンガで時々みかけるメガネキャラの横顔演出を再現できるメガネ」を作りました。 #ekodworkstudy #習作 pic.twitter.com/COPf2nlCon
— ekōD Works / エコードワークス (@ekoDWorks) March 10, 2020
They’re a nice, subtle way to declare your love for anime.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink