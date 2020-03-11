E3 2020 Is Being Cancelled

The Best Free Games With Food

Channel 7 Is Getting Into Esports, Again

Anime Trope For Glasses Made Real

Image: 日本のアニメ―ション作品,Photo: ekōD Works

When glasses-wearing characters in anime are shown from their profiles, the sides of their frames are often, but not always, removed to show their eyes. It’s a stylistic and artistic convention. Now, it’s being brought to real life.

Japanese design firm EkōD Works created these glasses. The studio is known for its tongue-in-cheek designs, and these glasses are no exception.

Here are examples of the trope:

Image: 日本のアニメ―ション作品
Image: 日本のアニメ―ション作品
Image: 日本のアニメ―ション作品
Image: 日本のアニメ―ション作品
Photo: 日本のアニメ―ション作品

And here are prototype glasses, which still aren’t quite the finished version.

They’re a nice, subtle way to declare your love for anime. 

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2002 compete counter-strike duct-tape lan

18 Years Later, Here's Why A Gamer Was Duct-Taped To A Ceiling

Few photos from the forum ages of online gaming live in greater infamy than one of what appears to be a human duct taped to the ceiling of a dimly lit basement, his arms reaching out to lightly graze the keys of a Dell mechanical keyboard. Many have laid claim to this image. "I was there," they say. "It was me, I took this photo," others declared. We reached out to those people -- most didn't respond or couldn't provide proof. But one thread surfaced: A group of small-town gamers who hauled computers to each other's houses to play, among other games, Counter-Strike.
age-of-empires age-of-empires-2 atlantis-search-for-the-journal au battlefield-2 battlefield-vietnam cd-roms cereal chex-quest cricket-96 feature moto-racer-3 need-for-speed-underground rollercoaster-tycoon

The Best Free Games With Food

One of the best things about the CD-ROM era was that it was a great promotional tool. And the best kind of promotions were free games. Specifically: free games with food.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles