Anime Trope For Glasses Made Real

When glasses-wearing characters in anime are shown from their profiles, the sides of their frames are often, but not always, removed to show their eyes. It’s a stylistic and artistic convention. Now, it’s being brought to real life.

Japanese design firm EkōD Works created these glasses. The studio is known for its tongue-in-cheek designs, and these glasses are no exception.

Here are examples of the trope:

And here are prototype glasses, which still aren’t quite the finished version.

They’re a nice, subtle way to declare your love for anime.