The Most Important Submissions Into Australia's Classification Review

Granblue Fantasy Versus: The Kotaku Review

5 Things I Loved About The Final Fantasy 7 Remake, And 1 I Didn't

Artist Quits Game Industry For Tattooing

Photo: Maggi Tattoo, Instagram

For two decades, the artist known as Maggi has worked in South Korea’s game industry as an illustrator and art director. Now, she finally quit her day job and is focusing on her new love: tattoos.

Previously, Maggi worked at IMC Games on titles like Tree of Saviour and Granado Espada.

Three days ago, tipster Sang points out, she announced that the next chapter in her life was tattooing. “As some of you already know, I’ve worked in the game industry for 20 years,” she wrote (via Sang) .”And then I fell in love with tattoo so I decided to finish my long journey in the game industry and decided to focus on the tattoo.”

As tattooers do when they are just starting, she’s been practicing on herself—as well as her husband and anyone who will let her. Maggi already has an Instagram account filled with tattoo flash art and previous work she’s done.

Obviously, drawing on paper (or these days, digital tablets) is different than on humans, but up until now, she’s been tattooing in her spare time. She seems to be making the new career transition quite well and is already doing guest work in Toronto. 

I quite like her intricate, fine-line style! It’s always nice to see someone try something new. Check out more of her work on Instagram

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au australia bakery-hill feature japan johnnie-walker lark suntory whisky

5 Whiskies To Get Started With

When I started taking an interest in whisky, I walked into my local Dan Murphys and stared at a wall of bottles for a good thirty minutes, looking for that one new bottle that was for me just right ... before going home (again) with a carton of beer. Without someone to guide you in the journey, buying that first bottle of whisky and discovering what you like can be an expensive process.
90s au feature humongous-entertainment nostalgia zoombinis

All The PC Games You've Forgotten From Your Childhood

The late 90s and early 2000s were a great time for PC games. With widespread adoption and the new affordability of home computers, games were able to reach mainstream audiences for the first time. It led to an 'edutainment' renaissance, and saw games entering school classrooms for the first time. From Bugdom to The Magic School Bus, we're taking a look back at all the games that shaped our childhoods.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles