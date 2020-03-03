Here's The Best Cheap 144Hz Gaming Monitor Right Now

The Most Important Submissions Into Australia's Classification Review

If you're building a PC on the absolute barest budget, getting a 144Hz screen for $200 sounds good. And if you're hunting around online, you might be tempted by a deal from Kogan where you can get a curved screen for $199. Don't get that: here's a better deal.

Not paying more than $200 for a screen helps a lot if you're trying to make every dollar count. As far as monitors go, Viewsonic are consistently some of the most affordable in the Australian market, generally rivalling brands like AOC for the attention of budget-conscious gamers.

And for the next month, the Viewsonic VX2458-C-MHD is available for $199 from Sydney retailer MWave.

It's about $60 cheaper than the next best brand-name 144Hz 1ms screen from AOC, and the VA panel means you'll get decent image quality (although a bit of fine tuning in the monitor settings is a must). There's Freesync support, although it's not going to be good as a more expensive monitor, but it's certainly an improvement from the 60Hz or 75Hz screens available at the same price point. Buying a Viewsonic screen, as opposed to the B-grade panel in the Kogan 144Hz model, means you're taking less of a gamble.

If you're interested, there's more info and specs over here.

