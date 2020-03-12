2000 Was The Beginning Of A New Gaming Era

2000 was an important year for video games. Alongside a smorgasbord of critically-acclaimed releases, it also saw the launch of Sony's PlayStation 2 and the birth of a new generation of games. The Sims, Majora's Mask and Perfect Dark all celebrate their 20th anniversary this year, but they're not the only games that made an impact in 2000.

While the PlayStation 2 was an exciting new console on the market, it didn't have a massive impact on the best games of 2000. Instead, the landscape was dominated by solid Nintendo releases and late-generation PlayStation One games.

Mario had a fantastic year in 2000, with the release of Paper Mario and Mario Tennis on Nintendo 64 kickstarting two successful, still-running spin-offs for the iconic plumber. Nintendo also celebrated its 100 millionth Game Boy sold, marking one of their most successful years to date.

Here are just a few of the best titles released in 2000.

The Sims

Screenshot: SimsVIP

The Sims was the beginning of an iconic franchise, and we all wasted many, many hours on this game as kids. The good news is it still holds up today!

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

Screenshot: Games Database

Majora's Mask was widely praised when it came out, and remains one of the most popular Zelda titles. It received an HD remaster for Nintendo 3DS in 2015.

Perfect Dark

Screenshot: NEPA Scene

Perfect Dark was an awesome shooter, and pushed the bounds of what the Nintendo 64 could do. Protagonist Joanna Dark remains a bad arse video game icon.

Diablo II

Diablo II built on the success of the original Diablo to become known as one of the greatest video games of all time. Long live Diablo II.

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy IX is a beautiful storybook tale, and might just be the most underrated Final Fantasy game of all.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2

Do a barrel roll.

Hitman: Codename 47

The legend of Hitman started right here. While it didn't quite perfect the Hitman formula, it went a long way towards making the franchise what it is today.

TimeSplitters

This first person shooter was a total blast.

Jet Set Radio

Jet Set Radio might've been the coolest game release of 2000. Everybody wanted to be the GGs.

Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn

Screenshot: MobyGames

How do you follow one of the greatest roleplaying games ever? With ease, apparently. Baldur's Gate II was critically acclaimed when it released in 2000, and has often been noted as the best RPG of all time.

Resident Evil – Code: Veronica

Code: Veronica has often been called one of the greatest Resident Evil games. It earns the title.

Paper Mario

Screenshot: Mario Party Legacy

Paper Mario has since received multiple sequels across the GameCube, Wii, Wii U and 3DS.

Skies of Arcadia

Skies of Arcadia was a fantastic turn-based RPG that should never be forgotten.

Vagrant Story

Another fantastic RPG, this time with dragons.

Banjo-Tooie

Banjo-Tooie was so good that we definitely deserved a Banjo-Threeie.

Deus Ex

Deus Ex is still a fantastic game, and its sequels had a hard time topping it.

Spyro: Year of the Dragon

The best Spyro hands down.

Spider-Man

The original Spidey-swinger.

Mario Tennis

Mario's sporting career has gone on so long he must be super fit by now.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 improved everything about the original game, and remains one of the best games in the crossover franchise.

Icewind Dale

Icewind Dale is another stunning RPG from the team at Black Isle/Interplay. It received an Enhanced Edition in 2014 with remastered graphics.

SSX

The original and the best. It released alongside the PlayStation 2 and was praised for being a standout launch title.

WWF SmackDown! 2: Know Your Role

The Rock smells one of the greatest wrestling games of all time.

Dark Cloud

This dungeon crawler/hack'n'slasher was a breath of fresh air in the RPG genre.

Thief II

The original Thief franchise remains a high point of the stealth genre. Unfortunately the reboot didn't live up to the quality and fun of the original games.

Phantasy Star Online

Screenshot: GameFabrique

Can you believe this MMO is still running, 20 years later? While the official servers were discontinued in 2010, fans have kept it going since shutdown.

Wario Land 3

Waaaaaaaaaaahhhhhh.

What were your favourite games from 2000?