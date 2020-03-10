You've Got One Day Left For This Unlimited NBN 100 Bargain

It's always a good day when you can save money, and Superloop have a great pitch: not only are they one of the fastest providers on the market currently, but they've just slashed prices on all their NBN plans, including their unlimited 100/20 and 100/40 offerings, by $21 bucks a month.
Update (10/03): This post has been retimed, with today being the last day to grab the deals below.
The discounts are structured similarly to Superloop's offerings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. That means that the discounts will remain in place for six months, and they'll go back up to their regular prices after that point.
That said, there's no reason you can't hop from one NBN bargain to another. All of Superloop's plans are no contract, so you're not prevented from sticking with the discount for five months and then picking up another deal from a similarly reputable provider. Don't pay more than you have to, after all.
Every gamer wants the fastest NBN they can get, so we'll start with Superloop's NBN 100 offerings. Note that Superloop have their own infrastructure, and they aren't reselling from another network like Kogan or Tangerine, for example.
Here's the full breakdown of the prices with and without discounts:
- 500GB 100 / 20 - $58.95 per month for the first six months, $79.95 per month thereafter
- 500GB 100 / 40 - $63.95 per month for the first six months, $84.95 per month thereafter
- Unlimited 100 / 20 - $68.95 per month for the first six months, $89.95 per month thereafter
- Unlimited 100 / 40 - $77.95 per month for the first six months, $98.95 per month thereafter
The extra charge for the 40mbps upload is always worth it, especially when you have multiple phones and IoT devices that all want to sync. Here's how Superloop's NBN deals compare now to other NBN 100 offerings:
As for the discounted NBN 50 plans, you'll pay $57.95/month for the first six months, and $78.95/month after that. The NBN 50/500GB plan starts from $52.95/month and climbs to $73.95 after six months.
If NBN 25 is the best you can get - I'm so, so sorry - here's the current discounts available, and a comparison of what else is out there.
Superloop sounds good, but that price increase after 6 months moves the plan into the higher range of plans. Rather stick with Telstra for $90 per month fixed price than a short term deal
That's $90/month for NBN 50 though, not NBN 100 premium.
It's not locked in though so you can switch around when better deals come along, or just go back too Telstra when the six months is up.
Telstra is just ripping everyone off right now, they need too lower the price, saying that I'm with them on my mobile but through JB so $45 a month unlimited calls and texts plus 50gig of data generally getting 50mps.
I hotspot for streaming and gaming and don't run out of data and it's faster than the NBN that is currently being installed in my area will ever reach other than large updates for gaming I'm tempted too cancel my current plan but with limited ports avalible where I live it will be hard to get it turned back on if I ever cancel.
Regular churning becomes even more expensive as ISPs make certain features contingent on you buying and using a router from them when signing up. You might have a perfectly good router from your previous service, but the ISP may refuse to activate certain parts of the service unless you buy a new one from them. It seems to be the new version of a cancellation fee, but paid up front.