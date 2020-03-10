You've Got One Day Left For This Unlimited NBN 100 Bargain

Our Favourite Animal Crossing Villagers

It's always a good day when you can save money, and Superloop have a great pitch: not only are they one of the fastest providers on the market currently, but they've just slashed prices on all their NBN plans, including their unlimited 100/20 and 100/40 offerings, by $21 bucks a month.

Update (10/03): This post has been retimed, with today being the last day to grab the deals below.

The discounts are structured similarly to Superloop's offerings during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. That means that the discounts will remain in place for six months, and they'll go back up to their regular prices after that point.

That said, there's no reason you can't hop from one NBN bargain to another. All of Superloop's plans are no contract, so you're not prevented from sticking with the discount for five months and then picking up another deal from a similarly reputable provider. Don't pay more than you have to, after all.

Every gamer wants the fastest NBN they can get, so we'll start with Superloop's NBN 100 offerings. Note that Superloop have their own infrastructure, and they aren't reselling from another network like Kogan or Tangerine, for example.

Here's the full breakdown of the prices with and without discounts:

  • 500GB 100 / 20 - $58.95 per month for the first six months, $79.95 per month thereafter
  • 500GB 100 / 40 - $63.95 per month for the first six months, $84.95 per month thereafter
  • Unlimited 100 / 20 - $68.95 per month for the first six months, $89.95 per month thereafter
  • Unlimited 100 / 40 - $77.95 per month for the first six months, $98.95 per month thereafter

The extra charge for the 40mbps upload is always worth it, especially when you have multiple phones and IoT devices that all want to sync. Here's how Superloop's NBN deals compare now to other NBN 100 offerings:

As for the discounted NBN 50 plans, you'll pay $57.95/month for the first six months, and $78.95/month after that. The NBN 50/500GB plan starts from $52.95/month and climbs to $73.95 after six months.

If NBN 25 is the best you can get - I'm so, so sorry - here's the current discounts available, and a comparison of what else is out there.

As Kotaku editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Kotaku often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

  • mase @mase

    Superloop sounds good, but that price increase after 6 months moves the plan into the higher range of plans. Rather stick with Telstra for $90 per month fixed price than a short term deal

    0
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      AUTHOR

      That's $90/month for NBN 50 though, not NBN 100 premium.

      2
    • almightysparrow @almightysparrow

      It's not locked in though so you can switch around when better deals come along, or just go back too Telstra when the six months is up.

      Telstra is just ripping everyone off right now, they need too lower the price, saying that I'm with them on my mobile but through JB so $45 a month unlimited calls and texts plus 50gig of data generally getting 50mps.

      I hotspot for streaming and gaming and don't run out of data and it's faster than the NBN that is currently being installed in my area will ever reach other than large updates for gaming I'm tempted too cancel my current plan but with limited ports avalible where I live it will be hard to get it turned back on if I ever cancel.

      0
    • James @jamesh

      Regular churning becomes even more expensive as ISPs make certain features contingent on you buying and using a router from them when signing up. You might have a perfectly good router from your previous service, but the ISP may refuse to activate certain parts of the service unless you buy a new one from them. It seems to be the new version of a cancellation fee, but paid up front.

      0
  • akitas @akitas

    A lot of information there, but none of it answers the most important question of all, viz; Where is their call centre located ?
    I use Aussie Broadband, and can speak to an Aussie any time I need to call. They are by far the best to deal with, and I have tried Optus, Telstra, Tangerine and Exetel, all of which have no clue when it comes to providing good service.

    1
    • Alex Walker @alexwalker
      AUTHOR

      South Australia AFAIK, but I could be wrong on that. Let me double check.

      1
    • CMDR Trikeabout @trikeabout

      I don't know where it is, but they answered quickly, through to a real person with an Aussie accent.

      Bloody helpful when I called for advice when I signed up on whether my old router would be good and if I needed to do anything else.

      Happy so fair. I work-from-home so the upload boost from cable has made my life all sorts of better.

      0
  • TheJagji @jagji

    Any of theses plans Wireless NBN compatible?

    0
  • stormo @stormo

    They installed NBN into our building this week, but we can't get it yet because they need to lay new cabling down between the street and the NBN box on the building.

    According to the guy that installed the box, that could take from between a week to a year, so that's nice.

    Not that I care, NBN was awful last time I used it and I plan to cling to my Telstra cable for as long as possible.

    0

