Sony Slowing Game Download Speeds In Europe To Help With 'Internet Stability'

Doom Eternal: The Kotaku Review

Tips For Playing Doom: Eternal

Bow Before The Beauty Of My Custom-Painted Joy-Cons

Photo: Mike Fahey

In my never-ending quest to make my consoles and controllers look uniquely pretty, I turn to Colorware, the company that’s been painting game hardware for two decades. They do custom colour Joy-Cons for $US150 ($254) and special limited edition designs for $US200 ($338), which look and feel amazing.

There’s nothing wrong with spending $US70 ($118) on a pair of retail Joy-Cons in officially sanctioned Nintendo colours to give your Switch a little extra oomph. I just prefer a lot of extra oomph: My Switch dock has a wood-etched image of James K. Polk on the front. I murdered at least one Joy-Con turning my original Switch into a watermelon wonderland. When it came to sprucing up my second Switch after passing on the original to my children, I wanted something really fancy. Something like these.

Photo: Mike Fahey

On the left we have a metallic colour called “Glamor Gloss.” On the right, metallic “Diamond Gloss. The bumpers colour, which can be chosen individually on the Colorware website, is “Candy Apple Gloss.” That’s three of the 32 different colours Colorware offers in both matte and gloss.

Screenshot: Colorware

Once colours are selected, Colorware takes a pair of official Nintendo Joy-Cons and paints them. These are not flimsy third-party shells—they are Nintendo hardware with a little something extra. Compared to unpainted Joy-Cons, they feel slightly thicker and quite smoother. Due to the thickness of the added paint they fit to the Switch more snugly, making the system feel more solid in handheld mode. The bumpers are lovely but incredibly tight, which is fine because eventually I will lose them in a drawer.

Photo: Mike Fahey

If choosing between a ton of different colours and gloss levels is too difficult, Colorware also offers a variety of limited edition Joy-Cons, as well as fully-painted Switch consoles. I am in love with their 16-bit Switch, its colours reminiscent of the Super Nintendo, even if it costs $US600 ($1,014), double the price of an unpainted console.

Photo: Colorware

Instead I have a pair of Joy-Cons Colorware calls “Illusion.” These sparkling beauties are coated with an iridescent paint that reacts to light. The colour shifts from a deep purple to a glimmering magenta depending on how the light hits them.

Photo: Mike Fahey

The effect is hard to see in a still image, so I made a GIF. Behold, paint magic.

Gif: Mike Fahey

It’s so pretty. Colorware also makes an entire Switch with the Illusion treatment, which is too beautiful for words.

Photo: Colorware

I am incredibly pleased with the way Colorware has coated my Joy-Cons in paint. I’ve been admiring the company’s work for a couple of decades, and up close and personal it does not disappoint. Check out the Colorware website to see all the other things they paint, including PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles, controllers, and AirPods.

It’s Been A While Since We Wrote About Colorware

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

affiliate au deals fanatical

Here's Some DOS Classics For $3

With all the lockdowns and closures, it's hard to buy a coffee for $3 these days. So you might as well grab some remakes of the most wholesome PC games from the last two decades.
au backwards-compatibility playstation-5 ps5 sony

Sony Clarifies PS5 Backwards Compatibility, Says 'We Believe' Most PS4 Games 'Will Be Playable'

When Mark Cerny mentioned the top 100 games being tested on the PlayStation 5, it created an immediate sense of confusion. The chief architect had just mentioned legacy PS4 and PS4 Pro modes inside the next generation console, and despite the thousands of games available on Xbox One, here Cerny was talking about "almost all" of the top 100 PS4 titles. So Sony has tried to stem some of the disappointment from that, issuing an update to a blog post clarifying that "we believe that the overwhelming majority" of the PS4's catalogue "will be playable" on the PS5.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles