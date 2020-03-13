Breath Of The Wild Snipe Is Beyond Impressive

Today on Highlight Reel we have horse physics, car crashes, Breath of the Wild snipes and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favourite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey - Best to stay out of sight - Argenate Aurate
Mafia 3 - Revolving Door - sarcastic gooner
Yakuza 0 - Just enjoying some bowling….Never Mind - good_Super_man
Apex Legends - I think Respawn when a little overboard with this Crypto buff - xKnightress
Red Dead Online - Horse physics OP - jeedmanjones
Project Cars 2 - Why you shouldn’t race at 3 AM - ReDleGiThacK
NHL 19 - Reptar On Ice
Star Wars: Battlefront II - Lando gets a surprise visit from friends’ father-in-law - bobbythecat17
Wreckfest - these bots are no joke - Lumpydonut
For Honour - Instant Karma - batquack135
Battlefield V - shell went right under the tank - KillerCh33z
Battlefield V - my luck in this game summarized in one clip - L33my
Breath of the Wild - Feeding my bokoblin zoon - Alexanderhyperbeam
Breath of the Wild - HOLY CRAP I DID IT. Guardian Snipe 2.0. Featuring: Ancient Arrow, Headshot. - Master_t0rch
GTA Online - I’ve Never Seen this falling animation - KellogsOffspring
GTA Online - Heh heh - Bagofsquishystuff
GTA Online - im an arse - Butt-McStuffins
GTA Online - Took a lot of tries to do this cleanly, but I finally got it - Death2ub
Rainbow Six Siege - Aw, that’s swee... oh... oh no… - Voltaon
Rainbow Six Siege - Hold out on coastline - Litre-0-pIss
Rainbow Six Siege - Knife Fight - Oblivion70
Forza Horizon 3 - “You might have to give me a minute” but I actually give him a minute - Novic
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at [email protected] Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!
