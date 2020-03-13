2000 Was The Beginning Of A New Gaming Era

As Naughty Dog Crunches On The Last Of Us II, Developers Wonder How Much Longer This Approach Can Last

With E3 Cancelled, Indie Developers Are Facing An Increasingly Difficult Year

Breath Of The Wild Snipe Is Beyond Impressive

Today on Highlight Reel we have horse physics, car crashes, Breath of the Wild snipes and much more!

Watch the video then talk about your favourite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!

Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at [email protected] Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2002 compete counter-strike duct-tape lan

18 Years Later, Here's Why A Gamer Was Duct-Taped To A Ceiling

Few photos from the forum ages of online gaming live in greater infamy than one of what appears to be a human duct taped to the ceiling of a dimly lit basement, his arms reaching out to lightly graze the keys of a Dell mechanical keyboard. Many have laid claim to this image. "I was there," they say. "It was me, I took this photo," others declared. We reached out to those people -- most didn't respond or couldn't provide proof. But one thread surfaced: A group of small-town gamers who hauled computers to each other's houses to play, among other games, Counter-Strike.
age-of-empires age-of-empires-2 atlantis-search-for-the-journal au battlefield-2 battlefield-vietnam cd-roms cereal chex-quest cricket-96 feature moto-racer-3 need-for-speed-underground rollercoaster-tycoon

The Best Free Games With Food

One of the best things about the CD-ROM era was that it was a great promotional tool. And the best kind of promotions were free games. Specifically: free games with food.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles