Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft Hit With Login Issues

Online services and internet providers are getting slammed right now, all because of the coronavirus and self-isolation. So naturally people are turning to video games, which is causing all sorts of problems people never thought they'd experience. Like queues just to login to Battle.net.

Users on social media have started getting login issues, with users facing queue times just to login to Battle.net. That's not queue times to play a game - it's queue times just to login to the launcher, meaning the issue affects all Blizzard games, Call of Duty and particularly Warzone, the Call of Duty everyone's trying to play right now.

Even when users can login, the client reports that there is "an issue that is affecting our authentication servers". When I tried to login at the time of writing, the delay was only a couple of minutes long, but some users have reported queues of over an hour or longer. Players already in-game have been hit with the delay, as well, or been logged out of the service.

Blizzard aren't the only ones to have server issues over the last week. Xbox Live has had two hiccups in service over the last week, and days after expanding their video sharing limit from 10 to 50, Discord had an hour-long outage. As more companies try to cope with the unprecedented spike in daytime gaming and usage, expect more developers to run into similar problems.

Comments

  • badge @badge

    "I want my instant gratification! And I want it now!!!"

    0

