Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft Hit With Login Issues

Online services and internet providers are getting slammed right now, all because of the coronavirus and self-isolation. So naturally people are turning to video games, which is causing all sorts of problems people never thought they'd experience. Like queues just to login to Battle.net.

Users on social media have started getting login issues, with users facing queue times just to login to Battle.net. That's not queue times to play a game - it's queue times just to login to the launcher, meaning the issue affects all Blizzard games, Call of Duty and particularly Warzone, the Call of Duty everyone's trying to play right now.

We're actively investigating an issue where players are unable to connect to BattleNet servers. Stay tuned for updates. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) March 18, 2020

We're currently investigating an issue affecting our authentication servers, which may result in failed or slow login attempts. — Blizzard CS - The Americas (@BlizzardCS) March 18, 2020

Even when users can login, the client reports that there is "an issue that is affecting our authentication servers". When I tried to login at the time of writing, the delay was only a couple of minutes long, but some users have reported queues of over an hour or longer. Players already in-game have been hit with the delay, as well, or been logged out of the service.

Será que os servers do Battle net estão dando conta da popularidade do game hoje @pOkizGames . Hahahaha

Apesar do lado ruim, também é visível o grande lado bom!

Let's vamos MW WZ. pic.twitter.com/ugbHz7QJwx — peedroluucas_ (@peedroluucas2) March 18, 2020

Quarantined so you got all the time to play some games? How about COD? A match of Overwatch? Or roaming Azeroth? Welp. Everyone is thinking the same. #battlenet time to upgrade your server. pic.twitter.com/0L3nQcrXl3 — Freddy Tan (@freddytan) March 18, 2020

gotta wait 169 minutes to just log into battlenet?? WTF?? you want me to go out and socialize during this covid-19 shit blizzard? THIS IS HOW PEOPLE GET CORONAVIRUS! https://t.co/raiEEHhq5t — rusty (@nwheeler61) March 18, 2020

battlenet is broken right now once it launches it minimizes to tray and you can't open it @BlizzardCS @ATVIAssist pic.twitter.com/IQGiPzqnjd — Jaklap (@Jaklap) March 18, 2020

Blizzard aren't the only ones to have server issues over the last week. Xbox Live has had two hiccups in service over the last week, and days after expanding their video sharing limit from 10 to 50, Discord had an hour-long outage. As more companies try to cope with the unprecedented spike in daytime gaming and usage, expect more developers to run into similar problems.