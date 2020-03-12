Cancelled Otaku Event Will Still Be Held Online

Nioh 2: The Kotaku Review

Screenshot: Official Site

Each spring, over 150,000 people gather at the Makuhari Messe convention centre outside Tokyo for the Nico Nico Cho Kaigi (Super Meeting). The event, sponsored by the company behind the Nico Nico video platform, brings together fans of anime, gaming, cosplay, music and more. This year, that will happen online.

Because of coronavirus COVID-19 concerns, the in-person super meeting will be cancelled. Below is an image from a previous Cho Kaigi.

Screenshot: Official Site

Cancelling seemed inevitable and prudent.

This year’s Nico Nico Cho Kaigi was supposed to be held from April 18 to 19. According to IT Media, organisers will refund those who already purchased tickets for the event.

Image: IT Media

While the real event has been cancelled, an online version will be held instead. Called Nico Nico Net ChoKaigi, the online version is already claiming to be “Japan’s biggest internet festival” and will be held from April 12 to April 19.

Last year, over 168,000 people attended the Cho Kaigi in-person, but 6.6 million people viewed it online. So there is a tradition of experiencing the event virtually in a big way.

Famitsu reports that this year’s Net Cho Kaigi will feature various live performances as well as other kinds of entertainment.

