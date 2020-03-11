Channel 7 Is Getting Into Esports, Again

Two years after abandoning their foray into esports and video games, Australian broadcaster Channel 7 is having another crack. The network Wednesday afternoon announced a new partnership with LetsPlay.Live (LPL) to air "weekly premier esports shows" to their 7mate secondary channel.

The first shows will kick off weekly for two months, with Rainbow Six: Siege matches broadcast at midnight on 7mate every Thursday. The official release, however, said that the partnership would see 7mate air "a year's worth of broadcast content for 2020".

"Throughout 2020, we look forward to broadcasting LPL events to Australian fans on 7mate," Seven said in the release.

The partnership comes after the airing of Rocket League at the end of last year, where LPL's Rocket League finals were aired on 7mate. It's also two years after Seven throttled plans of hosting their own esports league, which was meant to be one of the pillars of their ScreenPLAY gaming brand. The show, however, was cancelled before the league got off the ground.