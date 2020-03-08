Charjabug Can Power A House If It Eats Enough Food

The Division 2: Warlords Of New York: The Kotaku Review

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Charjabug!

Charjabug Details

Type: Bug/Electric

Average Height: 1' 08"

Average Weight: 23.1 lbs.

First Added In Generation VII

OK, who got Minecraft in my Pokemon game? Seriously. This thing looks like a creature from Minecraft. This isn’t a bad thing, to be clear. But I can’t help but see a baby Creeper when I look at this thing. But this ain’t a new mob from that popular game, this is Charjabug, a small electric Pokemon who loves to eat and will shock anyone who steps on it.

Charjabug is often found laying around in piles of leaves, eating and eating. It is essentially a battery, able to store energy inside its tough little body. Like you, I or local mail carrier, Charjabug needs to eat to get energy. But unlike us, Charjabug can store a lot of this energy and use it later. It can even power an entire household for a day using the energy it stores, according to information found on Bulbapedia. I assume a small household. Some McMansion filled with TVs, appliances and a fancy gym would probably be too much for our little Charjabug.

This bug can usually be found eating humus. Which confused me at first, but a bit of Wikipedia reading clear things up. Humus is dead, decayed leaves and other organic matter that can be found on top of soil. This is very different than Hummus, which is not dead leaves, but instead mushed chickpeas and various spices, often served with chips. They’re spelled differently and everything. It is also possible that Charjabug likes both humus and Hummus, but there is currently no evidence to support this theory.

As mentioned on Bulbapedia, there are events in the Pokemon universe where Charjabugs race around tracks on wheels. I’ll be very honest with you, I have no idea what is going on in this clip, but it is interesting to watch. Hopefully, a certain Blastoise can clear things up for us in the comments below.

Favourite Fan Art

Illustration: TarriPup, DeviantArt

The Cars franchise has always been the weird “meh” series from Pixar. Why not shake things up a bit. Create a Pokemon meets Cars movie. Pikachu is a fast hatchback, Snorlax is a big, old dump truck and Charjabug is a boxy bus. I’d watch that. Bring back Owen Wilson and call it PokeCars.

Random Facts

  • According to Bulbapedia, some people in the Pokemon universe use this bug as a portable generator while camping. I only hope Charjabug is a willing participant in this exchange. Please, don’t go around hooking up jumper cables to Charjabugs.

  • In fact, be careful if you see one of these in the wild. They will shock people who step on them or hurt them. Which is only fair!

  • Charjabug can share its energy with other Pokemon. What would happen if you got like 30 of these little bugs and had them power up a Pikachu? Is that a nuclear bomb at that point?

Best Comment From Last Week

Alternatively, you could use a Malamar to have a male model primed to unwittingly assassinate the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

-Indoril Nerevar

Sure. But why male models?

Here’s Another Pokemon is a weekly look into one Pokemon and how weird, disturbing, silly, or cool it is and why. Catch new entries each weekend and click here to see all of the past Pokemon we have covered.

