Community Review: 2020 (So Far)

So we're almost through the first quarter of the year. There hasn't been any especially large releases, with delays to games like Last of Us Part 2 denying February of its usual AAA release. But if you're a fan of smaller AA releases, there's been plenty of those.

The "AA" game is loosely described as a shorter game a bigger budget and more polish than you'd expect from a typical "indie" project. It's a vague term with no precise definition, but it fits well for games like Journey to the Savage Planet.

Vibrant: it's the one unifying characteristic in every story about Journey to the Savage Planet. The entertaining indie explorer was a solid romp overall, but today we'll just be enjoying the game's art design.

What if you could influence the gods to be better? That's the central hook of Mythic Ocean, an underwater indie adventure out now on Steam that's big on swimming, chatting, and a breakdancing crab.

It's been a slow, but reliable start to the year. Most of the indies I've played in 2020 have been largely enjoyable, although I haven't spent time with The White Door, the latest quirky mystery adventure from developers Rusty Lake. There's been some big budget entrants with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and expansions for games like Total War: Three Kingdoms, but it's largely been the indies that have stuck out, games like the Indonesian-made Coffee Talk or the Pokemon-esque Temtem. Runeterra went into a public beta as well, and that's been received well, but it'll be real interesting when that game comes to iOS/Android.

So, a couple of months in, how have you found 2020 for gaming compared to previous years?

