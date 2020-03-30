Community Review: Animal Crossing New Horizons

New Horizons' island getaway is the perfect retreat for most of us right now.

It's been a lovely solace, these past few weeks, seeing people dive into the world of Animal Crossing once more. The sound of dirt being kicked back into a hole, trees shaken, and poles vaulting over rivers has been a constant accompaniment throughout the hours of enforced isolation.

That freedom and the ongoing compulsion to make life better: redeeming Nook Miles, fleshing out the museum, accepting seats at friends’ campfires, and slowly regaining a bit of optimism as your debt shrinks day by day. You won’t find a cure for COVID-19 with a rooster and an octopus, but you’ll certainly find some peace along the way.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Is Simply Perfect Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrived to a world in turmoil. Countries around the globe are in lockdown. The death toll from COVID-19 rises. Thousands have lost jobs. Many others are working from home in isolation. But on Crooked Island, the world is absolute bliss. Read more

It’s been fun seeing the backlash against the guest op-ed the other day, and it’s made me think more about the way people defend franchises and how we look at the things they love. I don’t have a dog in the fight; it’s our official opinion that New Horizons is excellent, both locally and from our US colleagues.

But the broader question about what makes a game good, and what can you change without changing the spirit of the game, is interesting. There’s definitely been a hyperreflexive reaction that New Horizons is perfect as-is, which I don’t think even the designers would agree with.

What would you change to make the game better? The answer could not be nothing; everything can be improved, even a little. I’ve seen some commentary that Animal Crossing shares a bit of DNA with Death Stranding in deliberately making players wait for animations, movements and options, but I don’t know how much I buy into that.

Surely, being able to see boundaries when placing items wouldn’t compromise the spirit of the game.

Anyway, we think New Horizons is excellent. But what’s your experience been like, how many hours have you put into the game, and how much longer are you likely to continue playing?