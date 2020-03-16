Community Review: Nioh 2

Image: Nioh 2

Back when Sekiro was at its height, I mentioned how playing the game was like an intricate, elaborate dance. But the analogy is even more apt for Nioh 2.

Released on the PS4 last week, Heather found Nioh 2 to be the best possible take on the Dark Souls-style of combat to date. Also, the character creation options for your Yokai Shift are just fabulous.

I feel a little bad for Nioh 2 in that it's kind of been buried under the radar a little bit. That happens to good games sometimes, where just timing and consequence means really good titles, including ones as refined and polished as Nioh 2, miss out.

That shouldn't be the case: every second of gameplay I've seen is superb. You take the stance you want going into a fight. You can hold two melee weapons if you want. Ki-pulsing means you can regain stamina and energy with well timed dodges. It makes for an elaborate dance, a constant succession of alternating dodges, stasnces and swings. It's beautiful in motion.

Nioh 2: The Kotaku Review The Dark Souls formula is tried and true. It’s been adapted into science fiction settings, placed into 2D, and refined time and time again. 2017’s Nioh is arguably the most successful spin on the genre, adding flashy combat and the turbulent politics of medieval Japan. Nioh 2 is an improvement on every front. There’s no other way of saying it: I’ve never played a game where fighting feels as good as this. Read more

Any Souls fan should play Nioh 2, as far as I'm concerned. But that's me. For those who played it over the weekend or since launch, how have you found the game?