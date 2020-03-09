Community Review: Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX

Tips For Playing The Division 2 [Updated]

Perhaps the best thing about Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX? You don't have to have one of the original starters anymore.

That's one of the things people have forgotten with the Switch re-release of Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team. You could always play as little Psyduck or non-starters like Cubone, but your partner was always locked to the yellow rodent or one of the Pokemon starters, which always took a bit of fun out of the game for me.

The appeal, apart from waking up and wondering about the basics - where would Bulbasaur take a dump every day? - is highlighting the Pokemon that don't ordinarily get the spotlight, like Machop.

We'll have a full review of the Switch re-release from Leah later today, so keep an eye out for that. I really love the storybook, almost Winnie The Pooh, style aesthetic. It's perfect for bringing Pokemon to life, especially dopey favourites like Psyduck.

For those who dove into the life of Pokemon over the weekend, how did you find it? And did you play the original on the DS, or was this your first time with Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Team?

