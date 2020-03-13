Control Has Some Advice On Washing Your Hands

As Naughty Dog Crunches On The Last Of Us II, Developers Wonder How Much Longer This Approach Can Last

Remember, in these new and challenging times, to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Wet them, use soap, scrub and...leave your insides by the door?

Control, I know you’re trying to help, but you’re also a game set in a brutalist bureaucratic psychological nightmare upside down world. These tips don’t work out here.

In the interests of public safety, here’s the actual poster. See #6? Do that especially, nobody ever does it.

