Control's First Big Expansion, The Foundation, Will Be Out March 26 On PC And PS4, And June 25 On Xb

Control’s first big expansion, The Foundation, will be out March 26 on PC and PS4, and June 25 on Xbox One.
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane
2,700 square metres of real estate in Melbourne's CBD. Inside is a themed restaurant and bar for a few hundred people. Two dedicated PC gaming areas are connected, with arcade machines and a 200-seater esports grandstand. Attached to that is a second bar, full broadcast studio and an esports commentary pit. There's even a merch store. Welcome to Fortress Melbourne.
19 Years Later, Neopets Is Full Of Ads And Lets You Wear Poo
I recently logged into my old Neopets account for the first time in over a decade. It required the recovery of my username, my password, my old email account and my old email account's password. It was a lot of work.
