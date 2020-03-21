Cool, Creative Video Games For Your Kids To Play While Social Distancing

Everything (Screenshot: Steam)

Hi! I’m Keza MacDonald, a video games journalist of 15 years’ experience with two small kids and a teen stepkid. I’m currently The Guardian’s games editor and I also run a podcast for gamer parents called Spawnpoint (if you play games yourself, give it a listen). In an effort to do something useful in these extremely challenging times, I’ve put together this big list of kid-appropriate games to help out anyone who’s stuck at home in the next few months.

This article is republished with permission from Medium.

I’m a big believer in games as a fulfilling and worthwhile activity for kids—but finding the right ones is tricky for a lot of parents and just like with TV, you don’t want them sitting in front of something too overstimulating/violent/low-quality etc. Feel free to share it with anyone you know, especially any non-gamer parents who need advice.

The Rules:

These are not “educational” games as such, as that’s not my expertise, but that doesn’t mean kids won’t gain anything worthwhile from them

That said, I’ve prioritised games with a creative or learning elements

These games should all be fun for adults, too, and many allow you to play together with your kids

Absolutely no games with ads, dodgy purchases or timers that bug your kids to spend money

No violent games are included, except mild fantasy or comedy violence

Age suitability is my informed opinion; PEGI age ratings may differ, and they’re not set in stone.

MEGA TIP: If you have an Apple device you can sign up for a month’s free trial of Apple Arcade, which lets you access loads of high-quality games for free (including lots of the ones below). Definitely a good time to try that out.

NOTE: I’ve had a lot of requests for games suitable for children with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder). I’m not an authority on that, but I have gotten in contact with some experts and other parents and will put together a separate guide as soon as possible. In the meantime, many of these games have been greatly enjoyed by friends’ kids with ASD, especially Minecraft!

TODDLER AND PRESCHOOL (ages 2–4 approx)

At this age, I find that kids respond best to apps and games that just let them play in an open-ended way, rather than ones with levels, goals, scores, etc, which can be too difficult or restrictive. Touchscreen controls work best, so these are all playable on phones and tablets. These are recommendations for imagination and exploration-based games that most 2 or 3-year-olds can play by themselves, but it’s always fun to sit with them and observe and ask questions about their play.

Available on: Apple devices, Android devices

Available on: Apple devices, Android devices

Available on: Apple devices, Android devices

Available on: Apple devices, Android devices

YOUNGER KIDS (ages 5–9 approx)

At this age kids can get to grips with a game controller and start really appreciating some of the awesome games on Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo. NB: many of these games would be appropriate for younger kids in terms of content, but you’d have to play with/for them if they’re finding it tricky to control.

Available on: Nintendo Switch

See also: Kirby’s Epic Yarn, which is similar, on Wii/3DS

Available on: everything (phones, consoles, tablets, etc)

See also: Terraria, which is very much like Minecraft but from a different perspective.

Available on: Nintendo Switch (Luigi’s Mansion 3), Nintendo 3DS (Luigi’s Mansion 2)

Available on: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS/DS

Available on: PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Available on: everything

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Available on: Nintendo Wii

Available on: Nintendo DS/3DS, Nintendo Switch

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Switch

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Available on: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Wii U

Available on: Apple devices, Android devices

Available on: everything

Available on: Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC

Available on: PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Available on: PC

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Available on: PC

Available on: PC

Available on: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Available on: PC, Apple devices, Nintendo Switch

OLDER KIDS (age 10–12+)

This is when kids would usually rather play by themselves or with their friends than with you, but you can still introduce them to some great stuff that might feed their brains more than endless rounds of Fortnite (not knocking Fortnite, but variety is the spice of life and all that). I’ve focussed here on games with pro-social, environmental or other themes that might get older kids thinking about the world and their place in it.

Available on: PlayStation, Apple devices, PC

Available on: PlayStation, Apple devices, PC

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

See also: Shinsekai: Into the Depths on Apple devices

Available on: Apple devices, PlayStation 4, PC

Available on: Apple devices

Available on: PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Available on: PC, Apple devices

Available on: PlayStation 4

Available on: PlayStation 4

Available on: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Available on: PlayStation, Xbox, PC

