Coronavirus COVID-19 Is A Pandemic, But Comic Market Still Seems Scheduled For May

Screenshot: oricon

Yesterday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The NBA suspended the season. E3 was cancelled. The Osaka sumo tournament banned in-person spectators. But Japan’s Comic Market, dubbed the largest fan event on Earth, still seems slated for this May. 

NHK reports that the total number of current coronavirus infections in Japan is 627. Twenty-three people have died, while 475 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. There have been concerns that the number of actual infections in Japan is much higher and that the country is lagging behind in tests; however, Japan is making coronavirus tests covered by its national insurance.

Late last month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced that the country’s elementary, middle, high and special-needs schools would be closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Numerous events, such as Nico Nico Chokaigi, and concerns were cancelled. However, as Kyoto News reports, in late February the Japanese government has only asked event organisers to consider cancelling or rescheduling events during the first two weeks in March.

Yet, Jomo News reports that the spring Comic Market (Comiket) still seems scheduled to be held from May 2 to May 5 at Tokyo Big Sight. Organisers announced which doujin groups had been selected to participate in this spring’s event. 

The most recent Comiket, held last December, saw between 180,000 and 190,000 attendees during each day of the four-day event. 

