Death Stranding Is Coming To Steam, Epic Store This June

Image: Death Stranding

If you've been waiting to second screen Death Stranding when it hits PC, good news: the wait isn't as long as you might have thought.

Kojima and co. announced this morning that Norman Reedus' Australia Post expedition would be coming to PC on June 2, just days before E3. Interestingly, the game will release concurrently on Steam and Epic Game Store, and not just Epic as some initially feared.

It's an interesting move, given that the console platforms would traditionally want at least a one-year exclusivity on their tentpole games: Death Stranding only released in November. But hey, I'm not going to complain.

I won't be wearing the headcrab helmet, though.

