Here's What's Inside The Xbox Series X

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: The Kotaku Review

Persona 5 Taught Me How To Be A Friend

Death Stranding Makes More Sense Now Than Ever

Image: Kojima Productions

When Death Stranding launched last year, I thought, boy, this is a timely game. That, it was all an allegory for working at Amazon in some dystopian future. Maybe, but now, the game seems more relevant now than ever.

It’s not just because the game features the political implications of a fractured country. In Death Stranding, people are holed up in their bunkers. They are isolated. They are social distancing and avoid social contact with others.

When I originally played the game, this element seemed so foreign. Why would people isolate themselves? Why don’t they go out and meet Sam?

But now due to coronavirus COVID-19, some people do not want to go outside and interact with anyone, whether that’s co-workers, friends, or delivery people.

Screenshot: Domino’s

That’s why Domino’s now has “zero contact” delivery, allowing people to leave their money and get their pizza without being close to the delivery person.

The game suddenly feels more real and very relevant:

As evident by this father and his DIY baby-pod Kotaku previously covered:

No wonder meme images of Sam Porter Bridges delivering toilet paper and other goods have gone viral.

Kotaku contributor and author of Cyber Shogun Revolution author Peter Tieryas did an insightful thread on just how prescient Death Stranding is:

Hideo Kojima made a game that reflects the time in which we live.

But if you do get the urge to replay Death Stranding, do remember this:

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au carmack id-software quake-2 tribute-thursday

The Quake 2 Campaign Was Seriously Underrated

The absence of a proper single-player campaign, if not a story, in Star Wars: Battlefront was making me nostalgic. After all, the Star Wars shooter games had great single-player levels -- and arguably decent stories, too. So I decided to return to something that was even more classic than the Star Wars games -- and had a single-player campaign that was just as much fun to run through.
au feature fortress-melbourne

Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane

2,700 square metres of real estate in Melbourne's CBD. Inside is a themed restaurant and bar for a few hundred people. Two dedicated PC gaming areas are connected, with arcade machines and a 200-seater esports grandstand. Attached to that is a second bar, full broadcast studio and an esports commentary pit. There's even a merch store. Welcome to Fortress Melbourne.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles