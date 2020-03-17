Death Stranding Makes More Sense Now Than Ever

Image: Kojima Productions

When Death Stranding launched last year, I thought, boy, this is a timely game. That, it was all an allegory for working at Amazon in some dystopian future. Maybe, but now, the game seems more relevant now than ever.

It’s not just because the game features the political implications of a fractured country. In Death Stranding, people are holed up in their bunkers. They are isolated. They are social distancing and avoid social contact with others.

When I originally played the game, this element seemed so foreign. Why would people isolate themselves? Why don’t they go out and meet Sam?

Much like how Metal Gear 2 predicted memes and the spread of misinformation, Death Stranding predicted things too pic.twitter.com/ePl7MedvKw — Social “Distancing” Snake (@hyenasandgin) March 13, 2020

But now due to coronavirus COVID-19, some people do not want to go outside and interact with anyone, whether that’s co-workers, friends, or delivery people.

That’s why Domino’s now has “zero contact” delivery, allowing people to leave their money and get their pizza without being close to the delivery person.

death stranding real??????? pic.twitter.com/hDyydZF8AG — poppy from da trolls movie (@NINAC0RTEX) March 12, 2020

The game suddenly feels more real and very relevant:

5 months ago: What a bullshit Death Stranding plot, you just play a delivery boy in a world where everyone is locked up in the house and can't go outside what is this bullshit?? Today: pic.twitter.com/dMBHA1FF4s — Mimi Moon (@MimiMoonCosplay) March 13, 2020

This is how Sam survived in Death Stranding. Y'all gonna look real dumb when you're dying from drinking water and I'm still alive and kicking with approximately 3 kidney stones https://t.co/vSPdijojIe — bakyun ???? (@bakyuno) March 9, 2020

As evident by this father and his DIY baby-pod Kotaku previously covered:

No wonder meme images of Sam Porter Bridges delivering toilet paper and other goods have gone viral.

Kotaku contributor and author of Cyber Shogun Revolution author Peter Tieryas did an insightful thread on just how prescient Death Stranding is:

In light of recent quarantine efforts and social distancing, Death Stranding takes on a new light for me and seems more prescient than ever in its themes and symbolism. I can also better understand why some only speak through a holographic communicator & want to avoid contact. pic.twitter.com/GKC8cp37Tw — Peter Tieryas (@TieryasXu) March 14, 2020

I recommend re-playing Death Stranding now as it’ll have even more of an impact and meaning, especially since many of us will have to temporarily go into prepper mode. For those who haven’t, I’d recommend you download it and play it! pic.twitter.com/cM8AdJxMrg — Peter Tieryas (@TieryasXu) March 15, 2020

Hideo Kojima made a game that reflects the time in which we live.

hold up a sec right now:

- society is divided along political lines

- sudden onset of a nigh-inescapable illness

- paranoia setting in rapidly

- everyone relying on delivery services to avoid going out ARE YOU KIDDING ME KOJIMA@Kojima_Hideo pic.twitter.com/P0CoRl4j8W — Nitroid❗ (@Nitroid) March 6, 2020

But if you do get the urge to replay Death Stranding, do remember this: