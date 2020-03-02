It's A Good Time To Play Destroy All Humans Again

Given the state of the world, maybe having Crypto take over the joint isn't the worst idea.

Destroy All Humans was originally developed by the American-Australian powerhouse that was Pandemic Studios - the same company responsible for Dark Reign 2 - and, this year, it's back. A remaster was announced during E3 last year, but not being on the show floor meant I didn't get hands on with the game - although that beats having my personal details leaked.

Fortunately, Destroy All Humans was playable at a local event on Friday courtesy of the game's Australian distributor. It's a fairly faithful remaster with a substantial graphical overhaul, and a few tiny tweaks if you pay close attention.

There's a lot more trees, foliage and overall detail in Turnipseed Farm, for instance. Here's a video of the original PS2 gameplay:

You get a lot more DNA from the first farmer this time around (25 instead of 10). Some of the camera angles have been changed in the remaster, as well. You can see the opening 15 minutes of the game's PC version below.

After having plenty of fun with Control last year, I'll take more games that let you throw people and objects around like ragdolls. But more than that, it's just nice to see more AA games - or remasters of AA titles - making a reappearance. They're a nice tonic to the live service trend at most major publishers. They're games you can fit into your life, games you can probably knock out over a weekend.

I didn't have a PS2 growing up, so I'd happily spend several hours over a weekend working through Destroy All Human. It's due out sometime this year on PC, PS4, Xbox One and, if you're overseas, Google Stadia. And if you want to play the build I tried out, THQ Nordic is running a closed test from March 7-10 Australian time through Steam.