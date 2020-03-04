Deus Ex: Mankind Divided And Shenmue I & II Are Leaving Xbox Game Pass

Screenshot: Eidos Montreal, Microsoft Store

Just like Friends left Netflix and Fringe abandoned Hulu, Xbox Game Pass is on the brink of two high-profile departures: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and Shenmue I & II. According to a recent update on the Microsoft Store, both games will leave the popular games-on-demand service in the next two weeks.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is a follow-up to 2011’s terrific Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Like the first game, you play as augmented (read: cyborg) security specialist Adam Jensen. Gameplay is a mix of first-person exploration and third-person action. Levels are sandbox-style, and you’re faced with no shortage of choice in how to approach them. While our reviewer found it a little too easy to create an overpowered character and didn’t love the game’s attempts to address current events, Human Revolution fans will still enjoy the plethora of options available to infiltrate areas and hack people’s emails.

Shenmue, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the best games of last century. Released in 1999, Shenmue I featured an open-world map that was truly stunning for the time. You play as teenage martial artist Ryo Hazuki as he seeks revenge—via fists—for his father’s death. Combat is focused around martial arts, but the narrative and exploratory elements elevate Shenmue I above the standard fighting game. The equally good sequel, Shenmue II, came out in 2001. In 2018, both were remastered and re-released for modern consoles. On Game Pass, at least right now, you can download them piecemeal or as part of a bundle. Both games, as well as the bundle, will be leaving Game Pass soon.

Thimbleweed Park and Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition are also leaving the service. If you want to purchase any of these games before they go, so you can still access them once they leave Game Pass, your Xbox Game Pass membership will get you a 20 per cent discount.

In better news, over the past few weeks, Microsoft has added plenty of awesome games to Game Pass, including Yakuza 0, Kingdom Hearts III, Final Fantasy XV, and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour.

