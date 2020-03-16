Dominos Is Offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate With 2 Large Pizzas Now

Image: Xbox (Twitter)

It's definitely not as good as getting Need for Speed: Underground or Battlefield 1942 with your pizza. But if you're cooped up at home anyway, and need something to play, think of it this way: you can get Ori and the Will of the Wisps for free with the pizzas and garlic bread you were going to get anyway.

Dominos announced the deal with Xbox early Monday morning. It's available for all Dominos customers in Australia and New Zealand. The deal will cost $35 delivered, or $28 if you're picking up.

It's a real good deal, if only because it's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you'll get access to the full library of games across PC and Xbox. There's no extra cost here: just get the 2 traditional or value large pizzas with a garlic bread and 1.25L drink, and you'll get a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code emailed out "within 24 hours of completed purchase".

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The perfect side. Get 14 Days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with your @Dominos_AU order for a limited time only: https://t.co/7LF5ZaTMNA pic.twitter.com/AfYz0shTao — Xbox ANZ (@XboxANZ) March 15, 2020

Ori and the Will of the Wisps went live on Xbox Game Pass across PC and Xbox this week, so you've got that to play. Alternatively, you could just eat pizza and smash through runs of Slay the Spire for a fortnight straight. Easy game to play while you're eating a pizza — until you run into Snecko and that confusion ability makes you peg a slice at the wall.

