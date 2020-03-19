Due To The Effects Of Coronavirus Covid-19, Funimation Will Delay Simultaneous Dubs For The Spring A

PlayStation 5 Versus Xbox Series X: The Tech Specs

Due to the effects of coronavirus covid-19, Funimation will delay simultaneous dubs for the spring anime season. The company is temporarily halting production so all staff to work from home. Simulcast subs, however, will not be impacted.

