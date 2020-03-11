Report: E3 2020 Is About To Be Cancelled

Channel 7 Is Getting Into Esports, Again

It was on the cards for weeks and the state of emergency in Los Angeles made it worse. Now, the inevitable has arrived: due to concerns over the coronavirus, the organisers of E3 2020 are on the verge of officially cancelling the show.

Sources began reaching out to journalists worldwide about the cancellation, at Kotaku and other outlets, and the stampede was fuelled by a fairly direct tweet from Devolver Digital, which was as blunt as you could be. Devolver Digital declined to comment further when contacted by Kotaku Australia, but it's not hard to see what was going on.

The first independent sourcing of the story was published over at Ars Technica, with multiple sources telling the site that an official announcement on the cancellation was due to go out today Australian time, or March 10 internationally. The ESA declined to comment on word of the cancellation, nor did they confirm that the event was still going ahead as planned.

Part of the reason for the delay, according to former Kotaku alumni Patrick Klepek, was that the ESA was vetting their statement with their members (which includes major games publishers like Microsoft).

Australian publishers contacted by Kotaku Australia weren't able to individually confirm whether they'd been told of E3 being cancelled. It's likely that they wouldn't be first to know anyway: E3 plans are generally organised by teams based out of the United States, with the involvement for many Australian publishers largely supporting plans of their US headquarters or compatriots.

Until then, we're left with this update from a website dedicated to tracking all the events affected by the coronavirus.

Question is: if E3 doesn't run as normal this year, will the ESA try and postpone the event until later in the year - or do they opt for an online-only, livestreamed briefing? And if that's the route the ESA goes, what does that mean for E3 next year?

We'll update this post as more news comes to light.

Comments

  • [Razor] @john_stalvern

    the implications are fascinating. are we going to see everyone go the Nintendo Direct/Sony State of Play route? (this would be best imo)

    0
  • blakeavon @blakeavon

    I work in the theatre and we have already had three shows cancel. In next few weeks. No doubt, like with the toilet paper hysteria, it will just escalate rapidly from here.

    I get it, in terms of big budget and high profile things like this and Dark Mofo. When the event is so costly it makes sense to pull the pin, sooner than later, in order to save money, and Those that involve a lot of international travel, but in terms of smaller theatres (under 1000 people), and the events being cancelled in the short term, I can’t help but wonder if it a knee jerk reaction, that will gather speed rapidly.

    All I know really, things are about to get very ouchie, very soon, especially to all the casual crewing companies. Even as a permanent, it’s concerning enough.

    0

