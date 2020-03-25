EB Games Suspends Trades, Repair Services And Cash Payments

EB Games Just Broke Street Date On Some More Games

Persona 5: Royal Has Broken Street Date In Australia

EB Games Suspends Trades, Repair Services And Cash Payments

eb games suspends trade in repair cash payment

After weeks of no announcements, Australia's largest speciality video games retailer has begun changing the way they operate in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic. EB Games will be suspending their Reboot repair program, will stop accepting trade-ins of older video games and hardware, and will no longer accept cash payment from tomorrow.

Staff at EB Games were informed of the changes through the company's intranet this afternoon, which can be accessed through the computers at every store. The changes are a direct response to the effect of the coronavirus on regular trade, and are fairly new. Just yesterday, EB employees were telling customers that they were still accepting trades:

A staffer at a major Sydney store confirmed to Kotaku Australia over the phone that any existing orders in the company's Reboot repair and maintenance program would still be processed, but as of tomorrow the company will not offer any further orders for repairs to consoles, iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones or iPads.

The biggest change will be to the suspension of the trade-in program, where users could get credit on older games, hardware and toys. The service is a popular one, particularly among EB World members who get extra credit depending on the games and hardware being traded in.

Customers from tomorrow will also only be able to purchase or pay for pre-orders via contactless payments, a change that is commonplace now across businesses worldwide.

Multiple EB employees confirmed that no changes have been made to the company's handling of pick-up pre-orders, however. If someone has a game pre-ordered for pick-up at a store, the EB system is incapable of converting that order to home delivery, meaning customers in self-isolation or quarantine will not receive their upcoming games until they can visit the store in-person.

Kotaku Australia contacted EB Games for a statement regarding the suspension of services, but did not hear back at the time of writing. We'll update this story if more info comes to light.

Comments

  • BJ @bj1

    It's taken the complete collapse of the global economy and a killer pandemic, but finally, finally, EB have decided that, just this once, they are not having a sale.

    1
  • markavian @markavian

    one would hope that all this stuff is over by the time the PS5 is to be released toward the end of the year, otherwise a good time to ignore console trade/release until they are a lot cheaper than initial release.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au gaming-monitors lg monitors

LG's 27GL850-B Monitor Hits The Sweet Spot

Wind back a few years and monitors were like buying an Australian internet connection. You couldn’t have fast, reliable and affordable internet - it was only two of the three. Similarly, monitors were stuck in this weird spot where you could have great colour accuracy, high refresh rates and 1440p or better resolution … if you wanted to spend a few grand. But times have changed, and screens are now starting to hit the sweet spot: good refresh rates for gaming, good response times, and decent colour accuracy out of the box at a price that regular gamers can justify paying.
affiliate amazon au books fantasy kindle scifi

12 Sci-Fi And Fantasy Books You Should Get For A Kindle

Sure, you can read a world of books on Android or iPhone. But not everyone wants to risk accidentally dropping all their 2-factor authentication prompts into a tub of water, and sometimes it's just nice to pick up something that won't get bombarded with notifications for email and social media. Kindles are great for that. So if you're picking one up - or gifting one to a friend or family member - you'll need something to read. Here's 12 sci-fi and fantasy books to start with.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles