The Best Free Games With Food

Everything We Loved About Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Your Old Neopets Are Still Alive, And They Hunger

Elon Musk Says SpaceX's Starlink Internet Will Be Good Enough For Gaming

Image: Elon Musk

Satellite internet is typically good for one thing: having internet. But according to Overwatch stan Elon Musk, SpaceX's new satellite service will be good enough for not just authentication, but "competitive gaming" as well.

Musk made the bold claim about Starlink, SpaceX's internet offering, during the Satellite 2020 opening keynote. Musk was touting Starlink as an option for those in rural areas or "sparse environments" that can't get good internet now, regions that 5G simply won't be able to service properly.

"I think it'll take a significant load off traditional telcos," Musk said during the keynote. But when asked about the cost and customer experience, Musk explained said it "will be very low latency - we're targeting latency below 20 milliseconds".

"Somebody could play a fast response video game at a competitive level, that's the threshold for the latency," Musk continued. "And bandwidth - bandwidth is a very complex question - but let's just say somebody will be able to watch hi-def movies, play video games, do all the things they want to do without noticing speed."

Musk went on to explain further about the practicalities, like the equipment users would have on the ground and issues around scarcity from a service perspective. Installing the software is relatively simple - Elon said the equipment will have two instructions on the box: "Point at sky, plug in" - but the main objective is largely to provide functional internet to communities that aren't serviced by existing technologies, or their location makes it uneconomic for providers to service them.

Beyond that, SpaceX's main priority is to make sure the technology works while avoiding bankruptcy. "To have more than zero in the not-bankrupt category," Elon joked, talking about the number of satellite constellation companies that have financially struggled to date.

The full keynote from Satellite 2020 can be viewed above.

Comments

  • Camm @camm

    In perfect, un-congested conditions along the shortest path, this is possible (in fact, 8ms is).

    However, once you factor in transmission angles (that can rapidly increase distance and interference), time division on broadcast, and uplink location to source, I can't see most people getting under 50ms, and most being around 100ms at least.

    0
  • Casual Prolix @germinalconsequence

    Well there you go, Elon Musk has singlehandedly solved cloud gaming. Now all we need to do is set up satellite dishes all around the globe, fill the skies with a satellite network and hope that the weather stays clear and no planes fly through your signal beam.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2002 compete counter-strike duct-tape lan

18 Years Later, Here's Why A Gamer Was Duct-Taped To A Ceiling

Few photos from the forum ages of online gaming live in greater infamy than one of what appears to be a human duct taped to the ceiling of a dimly lit basement, his arms reaching out to lightly graze the keys of a Dell mechanical keyboard. Many have laid claim to this image. "I was there," they say. "It was me, I took this photo," others declared. We reached out to those people -- most didn't respond or couldn't provide proof. But one thread surfaced: A group of small-town gamers who hauled computers to each other's houses to play, among other games, Counter-Strike.
age-of-empires age-of-empires-2 atlantis-search-for-the-journal au battlefield-2 battlefield-vietnam cd-roms cereal chex-quest cricket-96 feature moto-racer-3 need-for-speed-underground rollercoaster-tycoon

The Best Free Games With Food

One of the best things about the CD-ROM era was that it was a great promotional tool. And the best kind of promotions were free games. Specifically: free games with food.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles