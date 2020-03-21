Every Big Game Coming Out In Spring 2020

Spring is here, the flowers are in bloom, and the urge to go outside and frolic is strong. Cracking open a window and letting in some fresh air while you game is almost the same thing. With games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Final Fantasy VII Remake, and The Last of Us Part II on the horizon, it might even be better.
With the covid-19 crisis already affecting physical game production, there’s a chance this list could change a whole lot over the next three months, but right now it’s looking pretty rosy. This spring is frontloading the big blockbusters, starting with Doom and Animal Crossing, a new Half-Life game, and Final Fantasy, making its second appearance on a seasonal release list following its winter delay. Then we’ve got a lot of cool niche stuff until The Last of Us Part II in May and Death Stranding for PC in June.
March 20
Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Switch
Doom 64 | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Doom Eternal | PC, PS4, Stadia, Switch, Xbox One
March 23
Half-Life Alyx | PC
The Legend of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel III | PC
March 24
Bleeding Edge | PC, Xbox One
Paper Beast | PS4
Vampire the Masquerade: Coteries of New York | Switch
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution | PC, PS4, Xbox One
March 26
The Room VR | PC
March 27
Gigantasaurus the Game | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | Switch
Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] | PC
March 31
Bubble Bobble 4 Friends | Switch
Persona 5 Royale | PS4
Zombie Army Trilogy | Switch
April (Date TBA)
Minecraft Dungeons | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
April 3
Resident Evil 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
April 7
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories | PC, PS4
Fallout 76 Wastelanders | PC
April 10
Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS4
April 14
Space Engineers | Xbox One
April 23
Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack | PS4
Bokuhime Project | PS4, Switch
MotoGP 20 | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
April 24
Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road to Boruto | Switch
Predator: Hunting Grounds | PC, PS4
Trials of Mana | PC. PS4, Switch
April 28
Gears Tactics | PC, Xbox One
Moving Out | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
Sakura Wars | PS4
Snowrunner | PC, PS4, Xbox One
May 5
Trackmania | PC
May 15
Iron Man VR | PS4
Those Who Remain | PC, PS4, Xbox One
May 19
Wasteland 3 | PC, PS4, Xbox One
The Wonderful 101 Remastered | PC, PS4, Switch
May 22
Maneater | PC, PS4, Xbox One
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PC, PS4, Xbox One
May 26
Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen | PS4, Vita
May 29
The Last of Us Part II | PS4
June 2
Death Stranding | PC
Rock of Ages 3: Make or Break | PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One
