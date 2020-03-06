Every Half-Life Game Is Still Free On Steam For A Little While

Got nothing to play this weekend? Every game in the Half-Life series is now free to play - but only until the release of Half-Life: Alyx later this month. That's about two to three weeks, which is enough time to work through the original HL, HL2 and the expansions.

The company blogpost says:

Half-Life: Alyx is set before the events of Half-Life 2 and the episodes, but the games share characters and story elements. The Half-Life: Alyx team believes that the best way to enjoy the new game is to play through the old ones, especially Half-Life 2 and the episodes, so we want to make that as easy as possible. From now until Half-Life: Alyx launches, visit the game page of each Half-Life game to install it and play as much as you want, right up until the day Half-Life: Alyx is released!

The games include Half-Life 1 & 2, both Half-Life 2 episodes, as well as the story offshoots Opposing Force and Blue Shift, with the multiplayer-focused Team Fortress Classic completing the package. The wording makes it clear that this is not a complete giveaway: if you're halfway through one by the time Alyx launches, it looks like hard cheese.

Half-Life 2 and its expansions remain one of the greatest FPS experiences around and, while the original has been a victim of time's ravages, it was a standout title of its era. So rise and shine, Mr Freeman. Rise and shine.

