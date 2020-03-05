Beating Final Fantasy 7 Remake's First Boss Without Taking Any Damage

We've all got a month still until Final Fantasy 7 Remake actually launches, which means everyone has a month to try and beat the Scorpion Sentinel without taking any damage, like this player.

YouTuber Hyoto Frost uploaded a short video of them taking on Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Scorpion Sentinel without copping a single hit, and the strategy was pretty simple. It starts by running Cloud behind the Sentinel and then switching to Barret, ensuring the Scorpion's focus is on him.

After some basic attacks and abilities, the Sentinel will focus its laser on Barret. That's the cue to switch to Cloud and start raining abilities from behind, which puts the Sentinel into a pressured state. Hammering it with strong abilities in Operator Mode will then stagger the boss, after which point the second phase of the fight will be triggered. The scorpion's missiles can be dodged by running forward, and using Barret can keep the pressure up while the Scorpion flees out of melee range.

It's a really great use case of how Final Fantasy 7 Remake's combat system is supposed to work. Get this rhythm down pat, and you'll be literally unstoppable.

It highlights just how much Final Fantasy 15's battle system laid the groundwork for FF7R, too. It'll be great to see fans zero damage the other bosses in FF7R in a month's time, especially later in the game when you can switch between Tifa and Aerith as well.