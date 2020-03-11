Everything We Loved About Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

How To Pick Your Perfect Difficulty Level In Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Our Favourite Animal Crossing Villagers

First-Person Mario Lets You Shoot Goombas In The Dang Face

Gif: Sean Noonan (Kotaku)

As part of Nintendo’s forced MAR10 holiday (March 10, Mario, get it?), developer Sean Noonan has released a beautiful rendition of Super Mario Bros. as a first-person shooter. Sure, the gun only shoots plungers, but I have to imagine Mario would take some satisfaction from being able to blow away hordes of Goombas.

Noonan, a lead level designer on the upcoming Gear Tactics who has also lent his talents to Far Cry and Watch Dogs, launched his micro-take on a first-person Mario game, called The Super 1-1 Challenge, on itch.io early this morning. He says he made the project as part of the Mapcore challenge, a Discord campaign that tasks developers with reimagining classic video game levels. Noonan plopped familiar Mario aesthetics into Unreal Engine 4 as a way to further his own understanding of the platform.

If you’ve ever played a first-person shooter, you know how to control The Super 1-1 Challenge. That said, it does introduce a couple of Mario-specific techniques, such as ground pounding and long jumps. Despite the perspective shift and addition of a gun, plugging Goombas with plungers, breaking blocks, and discovering secrets still feels very much like a Mario game. The Super 1-1 Challenge isn’t huge, but there’s a lot to do if you’re willing to spend some time looking around.

Not to knock Noonan, but Unreal conversions of Super Mario Bros. are a dime a dozen, and at first I couldn’t imagine anything I wanted less than a Mario first-person shooter. Much like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, however, I was surprised to find how much I enjoyed this experiment. Noonan currently has no plans to expand on this project, which is probably a good thing considering Nintendo’s litigious history, but the small slice he’s provided is a promising look at the potential of future genre-bending.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

feature final-fantasy final-fantasy-xii

In Defence Of Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XIII is ten years old today, which means that 2019 is officially running out of ways to remind us of our mortality. It was a controversial entry in the Final Fantasy series, shifting the series’ usual approach to combat and ditching old traditions to tell a techno-thriller story starring deeply flawed heroes. To this day, fans react dramatically at its very mention. Looking back a decade later reveals a game with scars, but one which also deserves a critical reassessment.
2k-games feature geforce geforce-now tag-news nividia streaming

2K Games Is The Latest Publisher To Remove Its Games From Nvidia's Streaming Service

Last month, Nvidia’s game streaming service, GeForce Now, came out of beta officially. And since then numerous publishers have pulled their games from the service. Activizion-Blizzard, Bethesda and Hinterland Games have already pulled their titles from the service, and 2K Games has joined them.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles