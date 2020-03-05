Former Counter-Strike Pro Sentenced To 116 Years In Prison

Shayene “shAy” Victorio made her name on the Brazilian Counter-Strike circuit. ESPN reports that the former pro has been served a 116-year prison sentence in the wake of fraud charges.

Victorio made her Counter-Strike esports debut in 2008. She has been called a pioneer on the Brazilian scene and retired last year from professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play. Since then, she has been working as an influencer and as a streamer.

According to ESPN, Victorio ran an online store between 2013 and 2017. Her sentence was due to the charge that 118 customers did not receive the goods they purchased.

Even though the former gaming pro has been sentenced, because of the country’s legal system, she has not yet been arrested, nor is she in police custody. ESPN explains that under Brazilian law, she is able to appeal the sentence. If she loses all her appeals, she would then begin her jail time. However, the longest she can serve is thirty years, which is the max amount of time someone can be jailed in Brazil, no matter the length of the original sentence.

On Instagram, Victorio told fans that she has not been arrested, that she will not be arrested and is not a fugitive. “My work is my image,” she added. She explained that she does regular broadcasts, is well-known in the country’s Counter-Strike community, and isn’t in some hard to find location. She said her ex-husband was to blame for this problem and that he has taken 100 per cent responsibility.

According to Brazilian site UOL (via AFK Gaming), Victorio’s lawyer issued a statement, writing that this was a business administration problem and that the company had made over 10,000 successful sales and deliveries. The lawyer also claimed his client was unfairly defamed online and will appeal the sentence.