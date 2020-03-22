GameStop Finally Closes Stores To Customers

GameStop will close all of its stores to customers tomorrow, switching to a “delivery at the door” service for locations that remain open, company CEO George Sherman said in a letter to employees today that was obtained by Kotaku.

Shoppers will be able to order games online, with the GameStop app, or using QR codes, and pick them up curbside at stores that remain open through the coronavirus pandemic. Some states, like California and Nevada, have forced the struggling retailer to shut down its locations.

Sherman also said in the letter that GameStop will be giving 80 hours of extra paid time off to those employees who are eligible for it, and two extra weeks of pay to those who aren’t.

This news comes in the wake of a week full of floundering moves for the retailer, which has been struggling financially over the past three years as customers moved to digital stores.