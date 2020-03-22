GameStop Finally Closes Stores To Customers

GameStop will close all of its stores to customers tomorrow, switching to a “delivery at the door” service for locations that remain open, company CEO George Sherman said in a letter to employees today that was obtained by Kotaku.
Shoppers will be able to order games online, with the GameStop app, or using QR codes, and pick them up curbside at stores that remain open through the coronavirus pandemic. Some states, like California and Nevada, have forced the struggling retailer to shut down its locations.
Sherman also said in the letter that GameStop will be giving 80 hours of extra paid time off to those employees who are eligible for it, and two extra weeks of pay to those who aren’t.
This news comes in the wake of a week full of floundering moves for the retailer, which has been struggling financially over the past three years as customers moved to digital stores.
I want to say 'thanks', but the fact is, they had to be *forced* to close. I hope the assholes never re-open. I know that means people will be out of work, so I hope those people quickly find work with another employer that won't exploit them like that one does.
Whilst I fully support their closure, I can understand why they resisted it. Being one of the last big brick and mortar game chains, this is probably the death blow for them as a company. Chances are most of their locations will never reopen.
Don't worry. Either way most of their staff will lose their jobs immediately, and at least this way none will get much of a choice in the matter.