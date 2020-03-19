The 12 Best Games On PC

Sony's PlayStation 5: Price, Release Date, Specs And All The Custom Tech

PlayStation 5 Versus Xbox Series X: The Tech Specs

GameStop Selling Doom A Day Early As A 'Safety Precaution'

Illustration: @HaleTungsten (Twitter)

Doom and Animal Crossing were supposed to be out on the same day (Friday), but as a “safety precaution” GameStop has made the move to sell id’s shooter a day early to avoid crowds.

One Aussie Actually Got Animal Crossing: New Horizons Before Launch

Breaking street date was something that didn't really happen in Australia anymore. But amazingly, one Aussie has managed to get their hands on a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons early.

Read more

The two games, once thought inseparable, will now release separately as a precautionary measure to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines on crowd sizes and social distancing.

Note that you’ll have to pick the games up at regular business hours, since midnight launches have been cancelled.

Why the fuck is it Doom getting sold a day early and not Animal Crossing.

Editor's Note: Kotaku Australia has reached out to EB Games for comment on whether they will be enacting this policy locally.

Comments

  • Transientmind @transientmind

    If they do enact this policy locally, I hope they choose the true and righteous path of letting us get Animal Crossing early, not Doom.

    0
    • Kasterix @kasterix

      Doom Slayer would like to know your location.

      0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate editors-picks feature nintendo-switch switch the-bests

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

You just bought a Nintendo Switch, or maybe a Switch Lite. Now it’s time to figure out what games you want to play. We’ve got you covered.
au doom feature

Why I Regret Beating Doom's Ultra-Nightmare Mode

I'm penning this after defeating the Ultra-Nightmare difficulty of Doom (2016) and I've never felt more disappointed with myself as a person. This is not how I pictured this moment, and God knows I've been imagining it for days. In the original vision, my shirt is inexplicably off. I rise from the La-Z-Boy, my arms are outstretched wide to the heavens, like a diver leaving the blocks. Somebody has released doves.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles