GameStop Selling Doom A Day Early As A 'Safety Precaution'

Doom and Animal Crossing were supposed to be out on the same day (Friday), but as a “safety precaution” GameStop has made the move to sell id’s shooter a day early to avoid crowds.

The two games, once thought inseparable, will now release separately as a precautionary measure to adhere to the CDC’s guidelines on crowd sizes and social distancing.

To ensure we adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing guidelines, we will be selling DOOM Eternal a day early on Thursday, 3/19 as a safety precaution for our customers and associates. Animal Crossing will release on Friday 3/20 to further help separate the crowds. — GameStop (@GameStop) March 19, 2020

Note that you’ll have to pick the games up at regular business hours, since midnight launches have been cancelled.

Why the fuck is it Doom getting sold a day early and not Animal Crossing.

Editor's Note: Kotaku Australia has reached out to EB Games for comment on whether they will be enacting this policy locally.