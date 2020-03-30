How Cory In The House DS Went From Bad, Forgotten Game To Hilarious Meme

This Week In Games: The Residents Of Raccoon City

Gamer Discovers Dead Bug In Monitor, Goes Through Hell To Get It Fixed

GameStop Will Close Over 300 Stores This Year

Photo: Jim Watson (Getty)

Last year, GameStop closed 320 stores across America as part of an effort “to de-densify [their] store base”. This year, the company will close at least that many, and potentially more.

As Gamasutra report, the closures were announced during an earnings call held last week, when executive vice president and chief financial officer Jim Bell said “[We] anticipate store closures to be equal to or more than 320 net closures we saw in fiscal 2019 on a global basis. Importantly, we want to emphasise that these store closures are a very specific and proactive part of our de-densification plan and they are not related to recent business trends.”

The company’s frantic desire to remain trading at the moment would suggest otherwise, as would the fact GameStop will be making a lot less money than usual for the next few months (at least) while everyone is stuck at home.

For reference, there are currently around 5500 GameStop stores in the United States, down from over 5800 before last year’s closures.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

asus au bugs feature monitors

Gamer Discovers Dead Bug In Monitor, Goes Through Hell To Get It Fixed

Picture this. You're looking forward to your favourite release of the year, a new DOOM. And you've got a fancy $1000 monitor to play it on. There's just one small problem. One day, you wake up and discover a bug has somehow carked it in your screen. No problem: the monitor's well under warranty. So everything should be OK, right?
cory-in-the-house feature handheld handheld-games nintendo nintendo-ds

How Cory In The House DS Went From Bad, Forgotten Game To Hilarious Meme

A glass box, no bigger than the size of the Tesseract, stands atop two marble-coloured obelisks. Inside the glass box is a copy of Cory in the House, the DS adaptation of the Disney Channel sitcom that lasted for two seasons between 2007 and 2008. Behind it is a regal poster for the namesake show. This is a serious shrine for a joke of a game.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles