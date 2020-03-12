Gears Of War Turned Into A Magic-Style Card Game

With E3 Cancelled, Indie Developers Are Facing An Increasingly Difficult Year

Later this year, Steamforged will be releasing Gears of War: The Card Game, which is...a Gears of War card game, whose underlying engine has been created by Magic: The Gathering designer Tyler Bielman.

Interestingly it’s a “story-driven campaign style game”, where the actions and results of a previous game determine which cards you can use in the next.

You can play as the Coalition or Horde, and will “combine luck of the draw with careful use of the cards in your hand to control cover, harness weapons, and crush your enemies”.

There’s no firmer release date than “later this year”.

