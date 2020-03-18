The Best Deals From GOG's Spring Sale

GOG can always be relied on for a bloody good sale, even in these strange, uncertain times. Their latest Spring Sale is another banger, and there's some great deals if you're looking to stock up on some self-isolation entertainment like Disco Elysium for $45.59 or Overcooked! 2 for $21.59.
GOG Deals Under $50
- Blacksad: Under the Skin - $37.09
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $48.99 (was $69.95)
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle - $31.89 (was $39.19)
- Disco Elysium - $45.59 (was $56.95)
- Dishonored 2 - $20.99 (was $59.95)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $34.49 (was $68.89)
- DUSK - $20.39 (was $28.95)
- GreedFall - $46.79 (was $69.95
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (was $99.89)
- Overcooked! 2 - $21.59 (was $35.95)
- Pathologic 2 - $24.99 (was $49.95)
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition - $23.09 (was $45.99)
- River City Girls - $30.19 (was $42.95)
- They Are Billions - $34.39 (was $42.95)
- Void Bastards - $28.79 (was $42.95)
- The Witcher GOTY - $23.69 (was $78.99)
- XCOM 2 - $22.49 (was $89.95)
GOG Deals Under $20
- Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut - $4.09 (was $14.95)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $15.29 (was $30.59)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $15.29 (was $30.59)
- Call of Cthulhu - $18.69 (was $54.95)
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition - $14.95 (was $29.95)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - $15.79 (was $44.99)
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition - $13.79 (was $45.99)
- Dragon Age: Origins - $7.49 (was $29.99)
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind - $7.49 (was $14.99)
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - $14.99 (was $29.99)
- Fallout 3 GOTY - $9.59(was $23.99)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $12.00 (was $23.99)
- Graveyard Keeper - $21.39 (was $30.59)
- GRIS - $11.99 (was $23.95)
- Hard West - $2.29 (was $22.99)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $11.59 (was $33.99)
- Hollow Knight - $11.49 (was $22.99)
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition - $15.29 (was $30.59)
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition - $8.59 (was $25.99)
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - $1.39 (was $9.95)
- Lumo - $6.69 (was $26.49)
- Mafia II: Director's Cut - $10.99 (was $54.95)
- Metro: 2033 Redux - $7.69 (was $30.59)
- Metro: Last Light Redux - $7.69 (was $30.59)
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $12.39 (was $24.79)
- Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition - $18.39 (was $30.59)
- Outlast - $4.59 (was $30.59)
- Pandemonium! - $1.39 (was $9.95)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Edition - $18.79 (was $46.95)
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - $9.99 (was $39.95)
- Slime Rancher - $12.29 (was $30.59)
- Stellaris - $10.99 (was $43.99)
- Styx: Master of Shadows - $7.99 (was $39.95)
- Styx: Shards of Darkness - $11.19 (was $27.95)
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - $17.50 (was $69.99)
- Thief Gold - $1.39 (was $9.95)
- Thimbleweed Park - $7.99 (was $19.99)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $14.99 (was $29.99)
- Tyranny: Standard Edition - $17.49 (was $34.95
- Unreal Tournament GOTY - $3.89 (was $15.29)
- Virginia - $1.09 (was $9.99)
- Wanderlust Travel Stories - $12.89 (was $21.50)
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition - $2.29 (was $15.29)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings - $4.59 (was $30.59)
You can also get a bunch of Witcher goodies from GOG at the moment, including soundtracks, art and concerts. (Note: This pack does not include games.)
Anything catch your eye?
