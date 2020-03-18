Get Doom Eternal And Animal Crossing: New Horizons For $49 [Updated]

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

All The Announcements From Today's Nintendo Indie Direct

The Best Deals From GOG's Spring Sale

gog spring sale

GOG can always be relied on for a bloody good sale, even in these strange, uncertain times. Their latest Spring Sale is another banger, and there's some great deals if you're looking to stock up on some self-isolation entertainment like Disco Elysium for $45.59 or Overcooked! 2 for $21.59.

You can view the entire sale here, but check out our picks of the bunch.

GOG Deals Under $50

gog sale

  • Blacksad: Under the Skin - $37.09
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $48.99 (was $69.95)
  • Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle - $31.89 (was $39.19)
  • Disco Elysium - $45.59 (was $56.95)
  • Dishonored 2 - $20.99 (was $59.95)
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $34.49 (was $68.89)
  • DUSK - $20.39 (was $28.95)
  • GreedFall - $46.79 (was $69.95
  • Mafia III Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (was $99.89)
  • Overcooked! 2 - $21.59 (was $35.95)
  • Pathologic 2 - $24.99 (was $49.95)
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition - $23.09 (was $45.99)
  • River City Girls - $30.19 (was $42.95)
  • They Are Billions - $34.39 (was $42.95)
  • Void Bastards - $28.79 (was $42.95)
  • The Witcher GOTY - $23.69 (was $78.99)
  • XCOM 2 - $22.49 (was $89.95)

GOG Deals Under $20

Image: Steam

  • Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut - $4.09 (was $14.95)
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $15.29 (was $30.59)
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $15.29 (was $30.59)
  • Call of Cthulhu - $18.69 (was $54.95)
  • Dishonored: Definitive Edition - $14.95 (was $29.95)
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - $15.79 (was $44.99)
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition - $13.79 (was $45.99)
  • Dragon Age: Origins - $7.49 (was $29.99)
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind - $7.49 (was $14.99)
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - $14.99 (was $29.99)
  • Fallout 3 GOTY - $9.59(was $23.99)
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $12.00 (was $23.99)
  • Graveyard Keeper - $21.39 (was $30.59)
  • GRIS - $11.99 (was $23.95)
  • Hard West - $2.29 (was $22.99)
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $11.59 (was $33.99)
  • Hollow Knight - $11.49 (was $22.99)
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition - $15.29 (was $30.59)
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition - $8.59 (was $25.99)
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - $1.39 (was $9.95)
  • Lumo - $6.69 (was $26.49)
  • Mafia II: Director's Cut - $10.99 (was $54.95)
  • Metro: 2033 Redux - $7.69 (was $30.59)
  • Metro: Last Light Redux - $7.69 (was $30.59)
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $12.39 (was $24.79)
  • Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition - $18.39 (was $30.59)
  • Outlast - $4.59 (was $30.59)
  • Pandemonium! - $1.39 (was $9.95)
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Edition - $18.79 (was $46.95)
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - $9.99 (was $39.95)
  • Slime Rancher - $12.29 (was $30.59)
  • Stellaris - $10.99 (was $43.99)
  • Styx: Master of Shadows - $7.99 (was $39.95)
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness - $11.19 (was $27.95)
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - $17.50 (was $69.99)
  • Thief Gold - $1.39 (was $9.95)
  • Thimbleweed Park - $7.99 (was $19.99)
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $14.99 (was $29.99)
  • Tyranny: Standard Edition - $17.49 (was $34.95
  • Unreal Tournament GOTY - $3.89 (was $15.29)
  • Virginia - $1.09 (was $9.99)
  • Wanderlust Travel Stories - $12.89 (was $21.50)
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition - $2.29 (was $15.29)
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings - $4.59 (was $30.59)

You can also get a bunch of Witcher goodies from GOG at the moment, including soundtracks, art and concerts. (Note: This pack does not include games.)

Anything catch your eye?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

12-bests affiliate editors-picks feature nintendo-switch switch the-bests

The 12 Best Games For The Nintendo Switch

You just bought a Nintendo Switch, or maybe a Switch Lite. Now it’s time to figure out what games you want to play. We’ve got you covered.
au doom feature

Why I Regret Beating Doom's Ultra-Nightmare Mode

I'm penning this after defeating the Ultra-Nightmare difficulty of Doom (2016) and I've never felt more disappointed with myself as a person. This is not how I pictured this moment, and God knows I've been imagining it for days. In the original vision, my shirt is inexplicably off. I rise from the La-Z-Boy, my arms are outstretched wide to the heavens, like a diver leaving the blocks. Somebody has released doves.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles