The Best Deals From GOG's Spring Sale

GOG can always be relied on for a bloody good sale, even in these strange, uncertain times. Their latest Spring Sale is another banger, and there's some great deals if you're looking to stock up on some self-isolation entertainment like Disco Elysium for $45.59 or Overcooked! 2 for $21.59.

You can view the entire sale here, but check out our picks of the bunch.

GOG Deals Under $50

Blacksad: Under the Skin - $37.09

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $48.99 (was $69.95)

Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle - $31.89 (was $39.19)

Disco Elysium - $45.59 (was $56.95)

Dishonored 2 - $20.99 (was $59.95)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $34.49 (was $68.89)

DUSK - $20.39 (was $28.95)

GreedFall - $46.79 (was $69.95

Mafia III Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (was $99.89)

Overcooked! 2 - $21.59 (was $35.95)

Pathologic 2 - $24.99 (was $49.95)

Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition - $23.09 (was $45.99)

River City Girls - $30.19 (was $42.95)

They Are Billions - $34.39 (was $42.95)

Void Bastards - $28.79 (was $42.95)

The Witcher GOTY - $23.69 (was $78.99)

XCOM 2 - $22.49 (was $89.95)

GOG Deals Under $20

Assassin's Creed: Director's Cut - $4.09 (was $14.95)

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $15.29 (was $30.59)

Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $15.29 (was $30.59)

Call of Cthulhu - $18.69 (was $54.95)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition - $14.95 (was $29.95)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - $15.79 (was $44.99)

Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition - $13.79 (was $45.99)

Dragon Age: Origins - $7.49 (was $29.99)

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind - $7.49 (was $14.99)

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - $14.99 (was $29.99)

Fallout 3 GOTY - $9.59(was $23.99)

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $12.00 (was $23.99)

Graveyard Keeper - $21.39 (was $30.59)

GRIS - $11.99 (was $23.95)

Hard West - $2.29 (was $22.99)

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $11.59 (was $33.99)

Hollow Knight - $11.49 (was $22.99)

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition - $15.29 (was $30.59)

Jotun: Valhalla Edition - $8.59 (was $25.99)

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver - $1.39 (was $9.95)

Lumo - $6.69 (was $26.49)

Mafia II: Director's Cut - $10.99 (was $54.95)

Metro: 2033 Redux - $7.69 (was $30.59)

Metro: Last Light Redux - $7.69 (was $30.59)

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $12.39 (was $24.79)

Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition - $18.39 (was $30.59)

Outlast - $4.59 (was $30.59)

Pandemonium! - $1.39 (was $9.95)

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Edition - $18.79 (was $46.95)

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - $9.99 (was $39.95)

Slime Rancher - $12.29 (was $30.59)

Stellaris - $10.99 (was $43.99)

Styx: Master of Shadows - $7.99 (was $39.95)

Styx: Shards of Darkness - $11.19 (was $27.95)

Torment: Tides of Numenera - $17.50 (was $69.99)

Thief Gold - $1.39 (was $9.95)

Thimbleweed Park - $7.99 (was $19.99)

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $14.99 (was $29.99)

Tyranny: Standard Edition - $17.49 (was $34.95

Unreal Tournament GOTY - $3.89 (was $15.29)

Virginia - $1.09 (was $9.99)

Wanderlust Travel Stories - $12.89 (was $21.50)

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition - $2.29 (was $15.29)

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings - $4.59 (was $30.59)

You can also get a bunch of Witcher goodies from GOG at the moment, including soundtracks, art and concerts. (Note: This pack does not include games.)

Anything catch your eye?