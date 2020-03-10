Haha, Yeah, I've Seen That

In Defence Of Final Fantasy XIII

Maryanne is an artist from Sydney, currently based in San Francisco.

You can see more of Maryanne’s stuff at her site.

Final Fantasy XIII is ten years old today, which means that 2019 is officially running out of ways to remind us of our mortality. It was a controversial entry in the Final Fantasy series, shifting the series’ usual approach to combat and ditching old traditions to tell a techno-thriller story starring deeply flawed heroes. To this day, fans react dramatically at its very mention. Looking back a decade later reveals a game with scars, but one which also deserves a critical reassessment.
Last month, Nvidia’s game streaming service, GeForce Now, came out of beta officially. And since then numerous publishers have pulled their games from the service. Activizion-Blizzard, Bethesda and Hinterland Games have already pulled their titles from the service, and 2K Games has joined them.

