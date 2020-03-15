Half-Life 2 Devs Thought About Fixing Bugs Speedrunners Use To See How They Would React

Nioh 2: The Kotaku Review

Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane

Half-Life 2 Devs Thought About Fixing Bugs Speedrunners Use To See How They Would React

Screenshot: Valve

There is a large and active speedrunning community around Half-Life 2. Valve is aware of this, and during a recent IGN video explained that it thought about patching some of the popular bugs speedrunners use just to see if the runners would like having to find new ways to beat the game quickly.

Though they did like the idea of changing the speedrunning meta around the game, they never patched the speedrunning bugs, because they didn’t want to upset players who used them for runs.

This little bit of information came from the most recent “Devs React To Speedruns” video from IGN. Adrian Finol, Robin Walker and David Speyrer were all programmers who worked on Half-Life 2 and in the video, they watch as a speedrunner uses bugs, glitches and exploits to be the entire game in less than an hour.

As a longtime Half-Life fan, I learned a lot about HL2's development that I didn’t know about before.

For example, Half-Life 2 at one point was going to have realistic physics tied to the player. But the first time they turned this featured on a dev ran into a wall and died.

Another story talked about how many messy fixes exist in the Half-LIfe 2 and Source Engine code. At one point a level wouldn’t load properly and they just added some code that forced the game to do it. Some of this code is coming back to haunt Valve. Robin Walker explained that, while working on Alyx, some parts of Source and Half-Life 2 were ported over and the nasty code fixes they used back in 2004 came over too. One of the devs in the video explains that everyone was too nervous to touch the code, otherwise, something might break.

And also, the devs agree, the airboat section from the start of Half-Life 2 was too long.

The whole video is worth watching just to hear these developers freak out while a speedrunner breaks their game in ways they had never seen before.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature fortress-melbourne

Everything About Fortress Melbourne Seems Insane

2,700 square metres of real estate in Melbourne's CBD. Inside is a themed restaurant and bar for a few hundred people. Two dedicated PC gaming areas are connected, with arcade machines and a 200-seater esports grandstand. Attached to that is a second bar, full broadcast studio and an esports commentary pit. There's even a merch store. Welcome to Fortress Melbourne.
crunch development-hell feature kotaku-longreads naughty-dog sony the-last-of-us the-last-of-us-2 uncharted

As Naughty Dog Crunches On The Last Of Us II, Developers Wonder How Much Longer This Approach Can Last

One Friday night last month, some artists at the video game studio Naughty Dog were working on their latest game when they heard a crash. A large metal pipe had fallen from above them and landed right next to their desks. If it had dropped a few feet closer, the consequences might have been dire. It was late, past 9 p.m., and the construction workers above had perhaps recklessly assumed that nobody was there. But at Naughty Dog, people were always there.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles