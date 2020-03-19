Here Are The PlayStation 5's Technical Specs

Screenshot: Sony

It might only have 10.28 teraflops to the Xbox Series X’s 12, but the PlayStation 5 is still a pretty powerful machine. Check out the hardware powering Sony’s next-gen console, including its custom AMD Zen 2 CPU and super-fast SSD.

As PlayStation 5 lead system architect Mark Cerny does a deep dive into the engineering behind Sony’s next-generation console on YouTube, Eurogamer has posted an extensive look at the hardware powering the PS5. First we have the basic rundown of the hardware.

PlayStation 5 Specs

  • CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

  • GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

  • GPU Architecture: Custom RDNA 2

  • Memory/Interface: 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

  • Memory Bandwidth: 448GB/s

  • Internal Storage: Custom 825GB SSD

  • IO Throughput: 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

  • Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot

  • External Storage: USB HDD Support

  • Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

It’s not far off from what Microsoft announced earlier this week for the Xbox Series X. The speeds may be a bit slower, but the 8x Zen 2 custom CPU and custom RDNA 2 GPU are incredibly similar. The Xbox CPU runs att 3.66Ghz to the PlayStation 5's 3.5GHz, and the GPU pushes a few more teraflops.

The similarities in hardware between the two consoles should make for an interesting next-general, with plenty of potential for cross-play and big multiplatform games.

