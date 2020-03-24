Here's 20 Minutes Of Half-Life: Alyx

Man, I was not ready to have to deal with VR headcrabs. Half-Life: Alyx is just a terrifying experience all around, one that I would highly recommend. Half-Life is back, and it’s good.

In the video above, watch as I navigate through an early section of Half-Life: Alyx and give you a handle on how the game plays using the Valve Index. As with all VR video, it pales in comparison to actually having the headset on. Just imagine this but at 144hz and in 3D.

For more, read Nathan’s review here.