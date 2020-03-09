The Best Free Games With Food

Everything We Loved About Ori And The Will Of The Wisps

Your Old Neopets Are Still Alive, And They Hunger

Here's How 'Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,' The Catchiest Song On The Continent, Got Written

Jaskier, singing. (Image: Netflix)

The Witcher had a good first season, mostly. But it had an even better breakout song, in the form of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” a ballad sung by Jaskier (who I still call Dandelion in my heart, adaptation be damned) that becomes something of a theme song for the humble, grumpy Geralt of Rivia.

Now, in an extensive oral history, Entertainment Weekly has spoken to the writers and musicians behind the show to explore how the song got written and composed. The writer, it turns out, was the writer for the episode in which it first appeared, the second episode of the season, entitled “Four Marks.” That means co-executive produer Jenny Klein is responsible for those words you can’t get out of your head months later.

“I definitely did not expect this — I’m a TV writer, a screenwriter, and I didn’t know that I would write lyrics into a script and go to bed a writer and wake up with a song that people were rapidly listening to!” Klein told EW.

The song, Klein explained, was written as a means of justifying why Geralt tolerated Jaskier’s presence. “I wanted him to earn his stripe sand possibly create a PR campaign for the Witcher because he doesn’t have a great rap,” she said. From there, showrunner Lauren Hissrich came to the natural conclusion that, oh, let’s have the bard sing. The song, then, became a sort of connective tissue used in the episode, bridging the gap between Geralt and Yennefer and creating a more fleshed out, compelling world.

As for the song’s subject, well, Klen started to feel bad for Geralt upon rereading the original Andrzej Sapkowski stories.

“Often the Witcher doesn’t get paid for his work. That sucks!” she said. “I was in my car and I was just feeling bad for Geralt not getting paid and that’s when I started to sing to myself, ‘Toss a coin to your Witcher.’ It was when I was driving and then I pulled over and fumbled with my voice memo to record the lines and then I rushed home instead of going to the errand I was supposed to be running.”

From there, the rest of the lyrics came fast. The music, though, was a bit more of an involved process.

“We wrote the music back in October 2018 and it was one of the first pieces of music we wrote for the show,” composer Sonya Belousova told EW. “We wanted to write several versions of the song that ranged from medieval and historically accurate to something very contemporary in order to find the right sound balance and the right tone for the show and for the character. We settled on this version and as soon as we wrote this one, we knew that was the one. When we wrote the song, I remember going to a yoga class and instead of being in savasana, I had it in my head.”

And that was that, mostly. The recording process was involved, including a whole host of instruments from around the world to represent the diverse melting pot of The Continent, and the final song recording was done while actor and vocalist Joey Batey was sick. But it came out fabulously, and became one of the catchiest songs in Geralt’s world, and in ours.

For more details on the song’s composition, the whole article is worth checking out. The Witcher returns for a second season next year.

Comments

  • gapeape @gapeape

    Yeah I hate the song... hearing that chorus is like nails on a chalkboard.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2002 compete counter-strike duct-tape lan

18 Years Later, Here's Why A Gamer Was Duct-Taped To A Ceiling

Few photos from the forum ages of online gaming live in greater infamy than one of what appears to be a human duct taped to the ceiling of a dimly lit basement, his arms reaching out to lightly graze the keys of a Dell mechanical keyboard. Many have laid claim to this image. "I was there," they say. "It was me, I took this photo," others declared. We reached out to those people -- most didn't respond or couldn't provide proof. But one thread surfaced: A group of small-town gamers who hauled computers to each other's houses to play, among other games, Counter-Strike.
age-of-empires age-of-empires-2 atlantis-search-for-the-journal au battlefield-2 battlefield-vietnam cd-roms cereal chex-quest cricket-96 feature moto-racer-3 need-for-speed-underground rollercoaster-tycoon

The Best Free Games With Food

One of the best things about the CD-ROM era was that it was a great promotional tool. And the best kind of promotions were free games. Specifically: free games with food.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles