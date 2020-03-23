Here's Some DOS Classics For $3

With all the lockdowns and closures, it's hard to buy a coffee for $3 these days. So you might as well grab some remakes of the most wholesome PC games from the last two decades.

DotEmu is the French publisher known remastering classics back from the dead, including I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, Fatal Fury, Windjammers, the Metal Slug games, and Another World.

And 9 of those remakes are now available for a measly $3.05 through Fanatical. The pack includes narrative adventures like Little Big Adventure 1 and 2, classic schmups like Raptor: Call of the Shadows and Raiden Legacy.

The remake of Karateka is in there as well, although the crown jewel is probably the Gold Edition of The Last Express, Jordan Mechner's real-time rotoscoped adventure.

The Last Express Was One Of The 90s Most Unique Games The non-linear story helped make The Last Express one of the best adventure games of the 90's, but it wasn't the only reason. There was an incredible amount of work behind the scenes with bluescreens, actors and heavy stylised makeup, all of which was necessary to pull off the game's look.

There's also Sanitarium, the isometric horror adventure from 1998. The trailer is still floating around YouTube, if you never got a taste of its trippy nature.

You'll get Steam keys for the entire bundle, so you can gift some of the games if they're not your cup of tea. I'd argue $3 for The Last Express and Raptor - although I always have a soft spot for those early Apogee shareware games - is worth it, but getting seven other games with it is pretty solid. Head here for more info.

This post has been updated and retimed with the bundle available for $3 once again.

