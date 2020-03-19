How Much Apple's New iPad Pro Costs In Australia

Image: Apple

This week Apple announced a brand new iPad Pro that comes with a keyboard with its own trackpad. While Apple stores are currently closed across the country, you can't buy one online right now. Here's all the details and how much it will cost you in Australia.

New iPad Pro Specs

Apple is really going hard on positioning the new iPad Pro as a PC replacement, claiming that its A12Z Bionic chip is superior to "most Windows PC laptops."

Other upgrades from the previous gen include an ultra-wide 12MP camera and a LiDAR scanner thast's used to improve the depth sensor of the camera as well as be used for AR. It's basically a Time of Flight (ToF) that you may have seen popping up in Android phones like Huawei, Oppo and Samsung over the past couple of years.

While Apple never provides a RAM or battery size, the new iPad Pro is said to last around 10 hours off-charge and will have multiple storage options all the way up to 1TB.

Here's a list of the key specs

Display: 11 inches (2388 x 1668 pixels) or 12.9-inches (2732 x 2048 inches)

11 inches (2388 x 1668 pixels) or 12.9-inches (2732 x 2048 inches) CPU: A12Z Bionic

A12Z Bionic Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB Cameras: 12MP wide, 10MP ultra-wide and a 7MP front-facing

12MP wide, 10MP ultra-wide and a 7MP front-facing Battery: 10 hours

10 hours OS: iPad OS 1.3.4

iPad OS 1.3.4 Weight: 472g or 640g

iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

The biggest new feature announced for the new iPad Pro is the Magic Keyboard, which has its own trackpad and backlighting. It can also be unfolded to be used as a stand.

"Designed specifically for the touch-first experience on iPad, the cursor appears as a circle that highlights user interface elements, text fields and apps on the Home screen and Dock, giving a clear indication of what users can click on. Fluid gestures on the trackpad make it easy to switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Centre and apps in Slide Over," said Apple in a statement.

I'm keen to try this, though I remain a little skeptical. I love my iPad and tablets in general but I've never quite gotten there when it comes to using them as a replacement for my laptop, especially for work. Try to convince me, Apple.

It's worth mentioning that the Magic Keyboard does not come as standard with either the 11 or 13-inch iPad Pro. If you want one it's going to cost you a minimum of $499 extra.

New iPad Pro Price In Australia

There are two sizes of Apple's iPad Pro - the 11-inch which starts at $1,329 and the 12.9-inch which starts at $1,649. Both variants have four storage options to choose from. The full price lists are as follows:

iPad Pro 11-inch

128GB: from $1,329

from $1,329 256GB: from $1,499

from $1,499 512GB: from $1,839

from $1,839 1TB: from $2,179

iPad Pro 12.9-inch:

128GB: from $1,649

from $1,649 256GB: from $1,819

from $1,819 512GB: from $2,179

from $2,179 1TB: from $2,499

These prices are just for the Wi-Fi versions of the devices. If you're after LTE they will cost extra.

And if you want to add in the Magic Keyboard it will set you back $499 for the 11-inch version and $589 for the 12.9-inch. It's Apple, so this isn't surprising, but it sure better be magical.

New iPad Pro Australian Release Date

Due to the coronavirus outbreak Apple Store's across the world until at least March 28. But Apple's new iPad Pro is available from today from its online store in Australia.