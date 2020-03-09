How To Choose The Right Mouse

Finding the right mouse for your hands can give you a major advantage when it comes to aiming and precision in games, but that isn't the only benefit. It can also prevent long-term cramps and complications like repetitive strain injury (RSI). Here's how to find the perfect fit.

While there's no strict measurements, generally agreed-upon measures are as follows:

Hand Measurements

Small - Under 17cm

Medium - 17cm to 19cm

Large - 19 to 21cm

Extra Large - 21cm or larger

To choose the right mouse, you want one that fits naturally into your hands, is easy to manoeuvre and doesn't strain any muscles. You'll likely be using this mouse for hours at a time, so finding the right fit is key.

Companies may not strictly define their mouse types in these small to large sizes, but many offer mice designed for smaller or larger-handed people. Razer, for example, recently announced the Viper Mini, a shrunk down version of their larger Razer Viper mouse, for people with small or medium-sized hands. This new design makes it easier to control and less weighty to reduce strain.

When choosing your next gaming mouse, it's important to consider where you are on the hand size chart. Companies will usually list the sizing specifications of their mice online, so even if you're unsure if a product is designed for smaller or larger-handed people, you'll still be able to compare your measurements and make a more informed purchasing decision.

The Rocket Jump Ninja YouTube channel has some excellent guides that will help. It even includes game-specific options.

You can also find a chart that lists every gaming mouse by size, weight and length on the Rocket Jump Ninja website.

